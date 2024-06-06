Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, all prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Everyone talks about the importance of decor, lighting and furniture, but it’s the smell that can make (or break) your home’s aura! Fragrances are an invisible yet powerful way to elevate your living space, allowing you to create a warm and cozy feel, a cool and luxe one or any combination you desire. Well, the right fragrances, that is!

Related: Kendall Jenner Swears by This Anxiety-Taming Cooling Blanket — We Do, Too If you fall on the type-A end of the spectrum, chances are you feel overwhelmed from time to time — okay, maybe a little more than time to time. Overthinking is your cardio, planning is your meditation and color coding is your hobby; you find yourself perpetually busy, confused by the type-B people who can […]

If summer has you wanting your home to smell like an Amalfi Coast villa, a Malibu beach house or a big white house in Santorini, Greece, you’ve come to the right place! Unlike the woodsy, warm scents of winter, summer scents are light, fruity and sweet. We gathered some of our absolute favorite summer scents that will transport you from a beachy forest to a flower field and beyond.

These candles and diffusers start at $12, so get ready to load up on fresh scents that’ll keep your home smelling summery until fall!

Candles

Lemon Sugar Cookie

Even just the word “lemon” makes Us instantly think of summer! This 18 oz candle will make your home smell like a lemon meringue pie. We love the vibrant yellow hue!

Get the Tuscany Candle Lemon Sugar Cookie Candle for $19 (originally $23) on Amazon!

Vanilla Coconut

If you’re sensitive to fragrances, this is the candle for you! It has a soft vanilla and Tahitian coconut scent that’ll take you straight to the tropics. This pack comes with one for you and one for your BFF.

Get the Lavanila Vanilla Coconut Soy Candle (2 Pack) for $30 on Amazon!

Cherry Lemonade

This bestseller took a break, but by popular request, it’s back in business! Imagine a Starbucks refresher in a candle form . . . that’s this scent. It’s as heavenly as it sounds!

Get the Cherry Lemonade Returning Favorite Candle for $31 at Yankee Candle!

Tuscan Fig

Don’t be fooled by the dark look of this European-style candle. This candle has notes of mimosa petals, blackcurrant, fig leaves and iris. The ultra-luxe smell is worth the splurge!

Get the Tuscan Fig Black Candle for $80 at Dermstore!

Vanilla Amber

Versatile and sweet, this candle might be your new all-year go-to! It’s subtle enough that it doesn’t overpower the senses but is bold enough to invoke a rejuvenating feeling.

Get the Tuscany Candle Serene Clean Vanilla Amber Candle for $22 (originally $24) on Amazon!

Hinoki and Wild Fig

This earthy scent is made using only clean fragrances and essential oils said to rebalance your mind and evoke nostalgia . . . we’re intrigued! It’s also free from animal products, chemicals and phthalates.

Get the Hinoki and Wild Fig Candle for $26 at Fablerune!

Diffusers

Pura 4

This smart fragrance diffuser is controlled through an app that allows you to customize fragrance intensity, set schedules, switch between fragrances and more. We love the Santorini scent for summer!

Get the Pura 4 Diffuser for just $50 at Amazon!

Ambery Saffron Diffuser

It’s always the season for luxury! Inspired by MFK’s Baccarat Rouge 540, this ambery saffron diffuser will give your home a mystical feel. Cedarwood and amber are the superstars in this captivating fragrance.

Get the Ambery Saffron Diffuser for $31 (originally $34) at Dossier!

Reed Diffuser

If you want your home to smell like a Hawaiian luxury retreat, this celeb-loved fragrance is all you need! The exotic blend has a strong gardenia scent that’s ideal for living rooms.

Get the Kai Signature Reed Diffuser for $84 on Amazon!

Scented Oil Refill

These hibiscus and blooming orchid refills fit right into your current Air Wick wall plug-ins! If floral isn’t your speed, try watermelon and berries, peach and nectar and many other warm-weather blends.

Get the Air Wick Plug-In Scented Oil Refills for $12 on Amazon!

Waterless Fragrance Diffuser

For those serious about an Amalfi-inspired home, this Amalfi Coast fragrance create that vibe. The diffuser has nine intensity levels, intermittent mist and pause cycles and customizable runtime.

Get the Homedics SereneScent Waterless Fragrance Diffuser Bundle for $176 on Amazon!

Sea Salt Grapefruit Reed Diffuser

Citrus, tangy sea salt, tarragon and black pepper work together to create this balanced, bright scent. It lasts for three whole months! We love the classy matte look of the diffuser itself, too.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Sea Salt Grapefruit Reed Diffuser for $60 at Apotheke!