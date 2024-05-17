Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If someone you know has a move planned this summer or already moved this spring, it makes sense! May through September is designated “moving season” here in the U.S., whether that’s upgrading from an apartment to a house nearby or loading up a truck and going cross country. Regardless of how or where though, moving is an invigorating yet highly (highly) overwhelming time!

Related: It's Moving Season — This Is the Only Wall Decor You'll Ever Need While moving can happen at any time of year, most Americans decide to move between mid-May and mid-September. We don’t know for sure, but it probably has something to do with the weather, the vibes and the practicality — hauling furniture in the ice and snow doesn’t sound too alluring (or safe). Plus, more people […]

Despite the roller coaster, it’s ultimately so worth it — you’ll want to remind your friend of this. Every stubbed toe, dropped box and expletive yelled is one step closer to a put-together home and an exciting new chapter. Once they’re moved in, they’ll likely receive a good amount of housewarming gifts — especially different variations of plants, wine and candles. These are wonderful gifts, but if you want to get your friend a one-of-a-kind, thoughtful gift they’ll use every day, we’ve got you covered!

These 12 tried-and-true home goods are guaranteed to level up any new space; both functional and fun, these are the items your friend needs but doesn’t know she needs yet. Read on for our top picks!

For the cozy connoisseur: Chances are she has a couch, but this cashmere accent blanket will add a classy flair to her living room. Bonus: It feels like giant a hug!

Get the Mongolian Cashmere Throw for $130 (originally $299) at Quince!

For the friend who loves to cook: The sky-blue hue is just one of the many things we love about this pan! It’s non-stick, heats up quickly and is made without lead, cadmium or PFOAs.

Get the Coated Pan for $115 at Material!

For the minimalist designer: Instead of having a bunch of funky-shaped, bright-colored bottles in the shower, your friend can have a luxe vibe with these stainless steel dispensers.

Get the MaisoNovo Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser with Wall Mounts for $40 (originally $45) on Amazon!

For the scent lover: It’s so much cooler than a candle! This scent diffuser has a clean signature scent adored by celebs and Us alike.

Get the Kai Reed Diffuser for $84 on Amazon!

For the friend who values sleep: Instead of just sheets, gift her a whole set with a moisture-wicking duvet, breathable sheets and ultra-soft pillow covers. Friend of the year who?

Get the Double Stitch Linen Lyocell Duvet and Sheet Bundle for $252 (originally $315) at Double Stitch!

For the family gal: If she’s all about her kids, parents, grandparents and extended family, turn her favorite photo into a heartwarming hand-painted decoration piece.

Get the Hand-Painted Children Portrait starting at $199 at Paint Your Life!

For the clean freak: Lean into the functional side of gifting with a wet vacuum! Automatic drying functions, a self-cleaning mop and 35 minutes of runtime make this a practical pick.

Get the Kenmore AquaLite 3-in-1 Cordless Wet Vacuum for $250 (originally $300) on Amazon!

For the game player: This personalized bookshelf-edition game comes in a linen book box that looks and feels vintage. Scrabble night at hers, always!

Get the Personalized Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Game for $49 (originally $70) at Personalization Mall!

For the wellness guru: A nature-mimicking lamp that boosts, productivity, motivation, attention and sleep? Count Us in! You might want to grab one for yourself, too.

Get the Skyview 2 Wellness Lamp for $349 on Amazon!

For your mane girl: Bathroom gifts count as home gifts! This negative ionic hair dryer will keep her looking and feeling her best in the new place she calls home.

Get the Laifen Hair Dryer for $160 (originally $240) on Amazon!

For the essential oil friend: If your friend is all about scents but not about chemicals, this waterless fragrance machine will turn up to 1,000 square feet into zen territory.

Get the Homedics SereneScent Waterless Fragrance Diffuser and Oil for $182 (originally $190) on Amazon!

For the friend on a time crunch: When the idea of chopping carrots or dicing an onion means takeout, this handy meal prep tool will save her time and money, too!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Good Cook Veggie Chopper for $29 on Amazon!