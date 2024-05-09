It’s Moving Season — This Is the Only Wall Decor You’ll Ever Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While moving can happen at any time of year, most Americans decide to move between mid-May and mid-September. We don’t know for sure, but it probably has something to do with the weather, the vibes and the practicality — hauling furniture in the ice and snow doesn’t sound too alluring (or safe). Plus, more people are out and about during the summer . . . what better time to kick back, crack a cold one and get to know your new neighbors?

With all the logistics of moving, it’s easy for decor to get lost in the mix. Sure, you have a mattress and kitchen table, but decor is what makes a house your house! If you’re planning a move, recently moved or are simply looking to spruce up your current space, we found a failproof way to elevate your style, whatever that may be!

Whether you have a modern, minimalist, farmhouse, artsy, industrial, boho, rustic or coastal vibe, Desenio has thousands of prints to choose from that suit your aesthetic. If you’re like Us, you’ll pick a handful and make a gallery wall — simply mix and match sizes to create a decor ensemble guests take pictures in front of!

So read on to see our top picks by style. You’ll be moved in, ready to host and ready to call your new place “home” in no time!

Le Pouvoir Des Fleurs No1 Poster

For the modern home: This French-inspired illustration sits beautifully in rooms with beige, white, gray or all of the above!

Get the Le Pouvoir Des Fleurs No1 Poster for $25 at Desenio!

Soft Beige Trio Poster Pack

For the minimalist home: No need to coordinate your prints…they’re coordinated already with this calming trio poster pack!

Get the Soft Beige Trio Poster Pack for $39 at Desenio!

Coffee Drinks Poster

For the farmhouse home: Did someone say coffee? This fun print details all of your favorite drinks. Best suited for the kitchen!

Get the Coffee Drinks Poster for $25 at Desenio!

Monet Étretat Poster

For the artsy home: You can’t go wrong with a classic. This bright sea and beach painting is the perfect standalone print if gallery isn’t your style!

Get the Monet Étretat The Beach and the Falaise D’Amont Poster for $25 at Desenio!

Map No1 Day Personal Print

For the industrial home: Believe it or not, this map print is customizable! Choose a special place and either keep or gift this keepsake print.

Get the Map No1 Day Personalized Print for $35 at Desenio!

Boho Grass Canvas Print

For the boho home: You won’t find a more versatile print. We’re imagining this in the bedroom, bathroom, living room and dining room, too!

Get the Boho Grass Canvas Print for $45 at Desenio!

Vintage Record Player Poster

For the rustic home: If you love the look of a retro wood record player but don’t actually have one, this print will bring the vintage vibe.

Get the Vintage Record Player Poster for $25 at Desenio!

Bella Amalfi Poster

For the coastal home: This print of the Amalfi coast will bring Italy to Denver, New York, Houston or wherever you call home.

Get the Bella Amalfi Poster for $25 at Desenio!