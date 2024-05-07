Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t heard of Scandi-girl style, your fashion world is about to change. Simply put, the Scandi-girl style is a new style some European (not just Scandinavian) women are rocking that perfectly balances masculine and feminine fashion. It includes oversized blazers, button-down shirts, pops of color, denim, minimalist designs and you guessed it, high-waisted trousers!

Even during the summertime, the staples don’t budge. You’ll see Scandi gals decked in rib-knit tank tops, trousers, oversized tops, the like. Oh, and did we mention the elegant-looking pieces are comfortable, too? The style is best described as the comfy European version of quiet luxury…we’re all about it!

So if you’re ready to kick up your summer wardrobe and spread Scandi-girl style to the homeland, grab your credit card — we found 18 comfortable European-looking trouser pants that you can mix and match with tanks, blouses, button-ups and more all season long. Starting at $18!

1. Solid khaki: So you don’t have to choose the khaki color, but you can’t go wrong with these pants and a white button-up shirt — $39!

2. Ultra-flattering: These trousers are a number-one bestseller in women’s work pants with nearly 3,000 fans. We’re fans now, too — $40!

3. Palazzo pants: Dress these up or down with a simple change of shoes! These wide-leg pants are suitable for the office, birthdays, brunches and everything in between — $28!

4. Life hack: If you don’t think a pair of classy dress pants can be as comfortable as joggers, think again! A wide range of inseam lengths make these a failproof pick — $118!

5. Buttoned up: Made of polyester and spandex, you’ll love the skin-friendly, stretchy feel of these high-waist pants — $36!

6. 100% Linen: Linen is totally in right now. Elevate the trend by choosing linen pants! A tapered ankle design, elastic waist and light pink hue are just a few things we love — $40!

7. Worth the splurge: These pants are what happens when Scandi minimalism meets beachy boho. They aren’t luxury-looking…they’re actually luxury — $390!

8. Summer white: We can’t wait for Memorial Day so we can bring out summer whites. You’ll want to rock these pants at the beach with flip-flops and a sun hat — $36!

9. Pockets, please: Who doesn’t love functional fashion? These trousers have four pockets and a flattering fit — $37!

10. Lounge pants: Scandi girls need relaxation too! Do it in style with these 30-inch inseam pants. There are five sophisticated hues to choose from — $74!

11. A total steal: This deal is too good to pass up. A hybrid between lounge and dress pants, you’ll wear these tie-waist pants with everything — originally $30, now $18!

12. Classy gal: Pleated and chic, these trousers will be your new office staple. You can also wear them on the streets of Europe as daily attire — $39!

13. Colorful touch: As we turn the corner from spring to summer, we know bright colors and pastels are here to stay — $35!

14. Hot girl walk: Don’t be surprised if you have people inquiring about your pants wherever you go. It’s almost a guarantee with these — starting at $47!

15. Trendsetter: The straight-leg design makes these the perfect pants to wear with a pair of strappy (and comfortable, of course) sandals — $188!

16. Vacation ready: There may not be a trip on the books, but you’ll sure look like you’re going somewhere when you strut in these flowy pants — $30!

17. Tied up: No need for buttons or zippers that squeeze your midsection when you have a loose tie waist — originally $40, now $36!

18. Capri crop: You won’t find a preppier, more fun pair of casual pants. These hit at the mid-shin, so they’re ideal to pair with sneakers — $30!