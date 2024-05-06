Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you fall on the boxy or athletic side of the body shape spectrum, you’re in good company. It’s not a good or bad thing — it just is! But if you spend your time wishing you were taller, longer or more proportionate, stop right there. Number one, you’re beautiful as you are, but number two, you can easily look taller, longer and more proportionate…it’s all about how you dress (pun intended!).

One trick is to opt for vertical lines; they visually lengthen the torso and make you appear taller. Choosing v-neck and scoop neck cuts is another way to elongate the body. You can also wear more monochrome outfits to avoid stark contrasts that accentuate your torso-to-leg ratio. Oh, and try low waistlines…they’re a secret hack! In case you can’t tell, there are a ton of ways to work with what you’ve got.

We’ve rounded up 12 maxi dresses that will not only make you appear more proportionate, but taller, too! Whether you’re going for a nautical, boho, preppy, elegant, beachy or casual look, there’s a new frock waiting for you — starting at just $7!

Related: Brooks Just Dropped Its Newest Running Shoe — It's 100% Worth the Hype I wouldn’t consider myself an avid runner, but I do love a good mind-clearing jog every once in a while…that is, if I have the right shoes. Proper running shoes turn the experience from night to day, making it a fun, enjoyable form of exercise; the wrong shoes make an already difficult activity harder — […]

1. Beach beauty: It may not be summer quite yet, but you’ll lure it in with this low-waist dress. Total vacation energy — $46!

2. Country club: Whether you belong to a country club or not, you’ll look like you do in this collared v-neck striped dress — starting at $7!

3. Wrapped up: Ready to spin and dance? This chiffon party dress has flutter sleeves, a ruffle hem and a flowy design, perfect for your next fancy gathering — $50!

4. Simple elegance: Finding an everyday dress is like finding a needle in a haystack, but we found one so comfy and so stylish you just might sleep in it — $36!

5. Patterns galore: We’re not exaggerating when we say there are dozens of color and pattern options. Good luck choosing just one — $38!

6. Hamptons mom: Imagine it’s 17th century England and you’re the main royal character…that’s the energy this dress gives — $46!

7. Wedding ready: A v-neck, split hem, wrap design and floral pattern are just a few highlights of this dress. Dress it up or down with a quick change of shoes — $48!

8. Totally tiered: Smocked and smooth, you might not even need a bra with this classy frock! Grab it in a solid color or a pattern — starting at $38!

9. Frills and fuss: We’re 100% sure you won’t have matching outfits with someone else at the party. This patterned dress is one of a kind — $48!

10. Comfortable queen: Who knew comfortable could look so good? You’ll feel like you’re wearing a cloud or, better yet, nothing at all — starting at $29!

11. Boho chic: It’s vintage, it’s fun, it’s everything you want in a spring and summer dress. We’re loving the lantern sleeves — $46!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Somewhere warm: If you aren’t somewhere on a beach, you’ll look and feel like you are when you put on this casual sundress — $33!