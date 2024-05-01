Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re traveling late this spring or summer, there’s a good chance you’re already anticipating the struggle of packing all the outfits you want to bring into a tiny 22-by-14-inch rectangle. As fellow fashionistas, we have empathy for you in this situation! You’re excited about the trip, of course, but trying to decide between one pair of shoes and four dinner outfits or three pairs of shoes and two dinner outfits is exhausting!

Luckily, we’ve been around the travel block a few times and therefore have a few tricks up our sleeves; the key to fitting everything you want is using multipurpose items. For example, if you’re deciding between a fancy pair of pumps and some nice sandals you can wear from the beach to dinner, bring the latter! Shoes are pretty self-explanatory, but clothing can be a little more difficult. We searched high and low and finally found a cardigan sweater that doubles as a swimsuit coverup. Don’t believe Us? Read on!

It seems that tens of thousands of reviewers have already discovered this versatile garment — we’re a little late, but better late than never, right? The kimono-style cardigan is made of a lightweight polyester and spandex blend, making it just mesh enough to hide the details of your outfit but still show your body silhouette. Plus, you’ll love the skin-cooling effect of the material!

This cardigan has a drapey, wide-open front and sleeves that can be worn over the shoulders, off to one side or down around the elbows for a princesslike style. The arm holes are wide and long, hitting the tops of the forearms, while the back flows loosely to your mid-thigh. The fit and design are elegant enough; no buttons or fancy stitching needed!

Worn with a tank top, this cardigan makes for the ultimate flattering outfit. It can be worn with a tank top, pair of leggings and sneakers for an athleisure chic look or with jeans and heels for an out-to-dinner getup. You can also wear it with jean shorts and a swimsuit…it’s the ideal beach coverup!

You can get the cardigan in bright patterns, neutral ones (like this) and even solid black and white, so you’re destined to find a new perfect cardigan that suits your style. For a vacation or just for all summer wear, you’ll be obsessed with the fit, design, style and versatility. So whether you’re headed to the beach, brunch with the girls, a pool party, the grocery store or any other place you want to look your best, this cardigan is the ideal outer layer to complement your ensemble! Grab it for under $20!

Get the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan for $19 on Amazon!

