Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Let’s be honest: The ‘90s were one of the best eras. From the music we listened to, the food we ate, to the clothes we wore, the ‘90s are referenced on Pinterest boards and runways today. When it comes to clothing, ‘90s wardrobe exuded a cool, sleekness that offered plenty of duality back then. Today, we love these styles because there are plenty of silhouettes that can go with us from the office to a night out with the girls easily.
Whether it’s structured denim and flowy blouses, there is a ‘90s silhouette you will love today that feels modern and cute. We rounded up 15 ‘90s basics that are so in style, they basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!
1. Everyday Essential: This long sleeve square neck crop top is simple and has that easy ’90s vibe — just $9!
2. Oversized Queen: For those who need a little oversized energy, this corduroy shirt can help — was $43, now just $36!
3. Songstress Energy: If you loved the light, ethereal essence of the decade, this bell sleeve tie front cardigan will help you relive it decadently — just $26!
4. She Means Business: Whether you’re leading the board meeting or grabbing a drink with the girls, this striped button down shirt will help you do it all — just $30!
5. Locked And Covered: Throw on these oval retro trendy sunglasses with any of your fits and they’ll add a ’90s twist to all your outfits — just $15!
6. Closet Staple: When it comes to jeans, Levi’s is supreme and these 501 ’90s Straight Leg Jeans are so sexy and baggy — just $98!
7. Cropped Ruggedness: We love this cropped shacket because it’s roomy but has a tough feel that felt on brand for the ’90s — was $55, now just $30!
8. Prints, Please! This plaid skirt has a tie-waist design for extra edge and sass — just $33!
9. School Teacher Realness: Doesn’t this denim dress emanate ’90s art teacher? This denim maxi shirtdress is easy and buttons all the ay down to seal the deal — just $138!
10. I’ll Be There For You: When we saw this waistcoat vest, we instantly thought of Rachel Greene from Friends. Snag this vest and channel her seamlessly — just $60!
11. Twirl: These pleated wide leg pants will help you look sharp for work and extra fashion-forward when you’re off the clock — just $129!
12. Jump To It: This strapless cuffed ankle jumpsuit is versatile enough to sport with heels or flats — just $198!
13. Pencil Me In: For the dolls who love the professional on-the-go look, you’ll love this pencil skirt — was $74, now just $15!
14. Edgy Empress: These low rise boyfriend jeans have the perfect knee rips and they feel reminiscent of something Janet Jackson would’ve wore during her janet. era — just $245!
15. Carry It All: The beauty of overalls is that they can hold all your essentials while being simple to slip on and off. These stretch adjustable denim overalls are the perfect modern rendition — just $46!