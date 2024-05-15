Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: The ‘90s were one of the best eras. From the music we listened to, the food we ate, to the clothes we wore, the ‘90s are referenced on Pinterest boards and runways today. When it comes to clothing, ‘90s wardrobe exuded a cool, sleekness that offered plenty of duality back then. Today, we love these styles because there are plenty of silhouettes that can go with us from the office to a night out with the girls easily.

Related: 21 Minimalist ’90s Pieces Trending for Spring and Summer We took inspiration from some of our favorite '90s minimalist style icons to build our perfect spring and summer wardrobes — details

Whether it’s structured denim and flowy blouses, there is a ‘90s silhouette you will love today that feels modern and cute. We rounded up 15 ‘90s basics that are so in style, they basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This long sleeve square neck crop top is simple and has that easy ’90s vibe — just $9!

2. Oversized Queen: For those who need a little oversized energy, this corduroy shirt can help — was $43, now just $36!

3. Songstress Energy: If you loved the light, ethereal essence of the decade, this bell sleeve tie front cardigan will help you relive it decadently — just $26!

4. She Means Business: Whether you’re leading the board meeting or grabbing a drink with the girls, this striped button down shirt will help you do it all — just $30!

5. Locked And Covered: Throw on these oval retro trendy sunglasses with any of your fits and they’ll add a ’90s twist to all your outfits — just $15!

6. Closet Staple: When it comes to jeans, Levi’s is supreme and these 501 ’90s Straight Leg Jeans are so sexy and baggy — just $98!

7. Cropped Ruggedness: We love this cropped shacket because it’s roomy but has a tough feel that felt on brand for the ’90s — was $55, now just $30!

8. Prints, Please! This plaid skirt has a tie-waist design for extra edge and sass — just $33!

Related: My Roman Empire Is This Kitschy ’90s Jelly Tote One of the most exciting parts of living through the ’90s (showing my age here) was all the fun jelly-inspired fashion options there were. In fact, I think about it a lot. It’s kind of my Roman empire, as I mentioned in the title here – I remember my favorite pair of jelly shoes and […]

9. School Teacher Realness: Doesn’t this denim dress emanate ’90s art teacher? This denim maxi shirtdress is easy and buttons all the ay down to seal the deal — just $138!

10. I’ll Be There For You: When we saw this waistcoat vest, we instantly thought of Rachel Greene from Friends. Snag this vest and channel her seamlessly — just $60!

11. Twirl: These pleated wide leg pants will help you look sharp for work and extra fashion-forward when you’re off the clock — just $129!

12. Jump To It: This strapless cuffed ankle jumpsuit is versatile enough to sport with heels or flats — just $198!

13. Pencil Me In: For the dolls who love the professional on-the-go look, you’ll love this pencil skirt — was $74, now just $15!

14. Edgy Empress: These low rise boyfriend jeans have the perfect knee rips and they feel reminiscent of something Janet Jackson would’ve wore during her janet. era — just $245!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Carry It All: The beauty of overalls is that they can hold all your essentials while being simple to slip on and off. These stretch adjustable denim overalls are the perfect modern rendition — just $46!