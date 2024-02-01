Bring the ’90s Back in These Ugg Platform Sandals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all familiar with with Ugg boots. And whether you love or hate them, they’re iconic. But if you hadn’t been paying attention over the past decade or so, Ugg has been making moves with a wide variety of different shoe styles that aren’t necessarily crafted from sheepskin. In fact, tons of the Ugg shoes you can buy right now are actually quite different.

Related: Uggs Are So Back, and I’m Adding These Mini Boots to My Winter Wardrobe Isn’t it funny how trends always come back in style? The clothes I wore growing up — low-rise jeans, baguette bags and butterfly clips, just to name a few — are popular again, and honestly, my inner child couldn’t be more thrilled. But even though I’m ecstatic about those revivals, there’s one item in particular […]

So if you’ve been looking to buy a pair of Ugg shoes but didn’t want to lock in a pair of boots, good news! That’s far from the only thing that’s available. In fact, the brand just debuted a pair of platform sandals that might look more than a little familiar if you grew up in the greatest decade of all time.

Get the Ugg Capitella Crossband Sandals for just $120 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Ugg Capitella Crossband Sandals are the thing of any self-respecting ’90s kid’s dreams. We wore very similar sandals to just about every event: to recitals, concerts, parties, shopping, on dates, and pretty much anywhere we could get away with it. Except these sandals have the same tread you’d expect from Ugg boots these days, and the upper on top of the shoe isn’t made from, well, the same cloth that would rub our feet until we got blisters.

These sandals are crafted from full-grain cow leather and you can slip into them asily. They have a crisscross band strap and the Ugg logo is stamped on to the bottom of the shoe. There’s even goat leather lining.

Related: Tayshia Adams Says This Tatcha Lip Mask Is 1 of Her ‘Ride-or-Die Products’ Pucker up! It’s mistletoe season. At any given moment, we need to be ready to smooch that special someone — or in the case of the contestants on the new season of Too Hot to Handle, avoid kissing at all costs. Now that it’s getting cold outside, our lips are starting to get dry and […]

If you look at the silhouette though, these sandals are unmistakably the spiritual successor to the famed ’90s cool girl sandals we all had. And if you’re as keen as some of Us are about bringing back the ’90s, you almost have to get you a pair of these bad boys.

So be sure and try out this new design, and see if it isn’t a bit like stepping into a pair of shoes from the past, like welcoming back some old friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Get the Ugg Capitella Crossband Sandals for just $120 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Ugg products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us