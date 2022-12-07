Tayshia Adams Says This Tatcha Lip Mask Is 1 of Her ‘Ride-or-Die Products’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pucker up! It’s mistletoe season. At any given moment, we need to be ready to smooch that special someone — or in the case of the contestants on the new season of Too Hot to Handle, avoid kissing at all costs. Now that it’s getting cold outside, our lips are starting to get dry and chapped. All the more reason to lather on a lip mask that will keep our pouts plump and hydrated all season long. Luscious lips, here we come!

One of our favorite former Bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams, recently took to Amazon Live to share some of her holiday gift picks. And one of her top recommendations is a lip mask that is top-notch!

“Speaking of lips and hydration, I’m going to give you one of my biggest tips, my little ride-or-die products,” the TV host said. “It’s this Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask. I started using it before the summer. I’m on my third little container. I do this every single night before bed. I forgot it when I went to Miami, which is why my lips are chapped right now and I highly regret it. But it’s so cute! Cute little box, good for a little stocking stuffer. It comes with a little spoolie to dip into it so that way you don’t have to use your nails. This is so hydrating! It feels really good on the lips. It’s sheer, so it’s just going to give a gloss, not really a tint. It’s safe to go to sleep with. You’re not going to wake up and have it all over your sheets. You can also use it during the day. I really, really love this lip mask. Try it and you will not be disappointed! This right here is a very, very good gift.”

Keep scrolling to shop this beauty sleep staple!

Warning: Once you start applying the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask, you may never want to stop. The leave-on jelly treatment is luxuriously soft, restoring lips to their full lushness. Sign Us up! Made with squalene and Japanese peach, this nourishing lip mask helps repair damaged lips. More moisture, less irritation!

In a consumer study, 100% saw an improvement in the overall condition of their lips in just one week. And then after two weeks, everyone also experienced enhanced texture and reduced flakiness. Bye-bye, dry lips! Hello, hydration!

Adams is not the only fan of this Tatcha lip mask. Reviewers rave that this treatment is the real deal. “I have gone through like 10 of these at this point,” one customer revealed. “I used to wake up with dry lips or have a lot of dry lip problems but this has helped me significantly. I HIGHLY recommend this product.” Another shopper declared, “Super soft and rich! In the morning my lips feel super moisturized! Great for dry lips in winter!”

‘Tis the season to be hydrated! Whether you’re treating yourself to a new beauty product or buying a stocking stuffer for someone else, this Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask is the gift that keeps on giving.

