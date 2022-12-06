This Icy Serum Could Be a Soothing Moisture Boost for Winter Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While there are things we love about winter, it definitely has its downsides. Slippery sidewalks, freezing temperatures and a hatred for our skin. It creates the harshest environment for our complexion, sucking all of the moisture out of the air and leaving our skin dry, red, dull, irritated and missing its youthful glow.

You don’t have to change your entire skincare routine once winter hits, but we definitely recommend changing out at least your serum or moisturizer for something with more powerful hydration and soothing effects. You don’t have to spend $100 on something with premium ingredients though. This find on Amazon is our pick!

Get the TONYMOLY Moisture Boost Cooling Marine Concentrate Serum for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum comes from TONYMOLY, an affordable K-beauty brand we’ve been using since we first got into skincare. It’s known for its adorable packaging and amazingly effective formulas, and this product is no exception. We were drawn in by the cute bottle, but we stayed for the incredible moisturizing power!

Ready to turn parched skin into plump skin — even when it’s below freezing outside? Say goodbye to dry, dehydrated, dull skin, and turn your back on fine lines and irritation. This cooling, watery gel serum won’t tolerate any of it! One of its key ingredients is niacinamide, a brightening favorite, while another is the 4x Marine Blue Complex, a mineral-rich complex made with agar, coral, chlorella and seaweed to hydrate with the power of the sea. Did you know that seaweed has “potent skin protection ability”? (National Library of Medicine)

Rounding out the key ingredients are ice plant extract, included to soothe sensitivity and strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier, and three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to sink deeply into the skin for long-lasting hydration. As with all of the brand’s products, this formula is cruelty-free. It’s fragrance-free as well!

Hydrated, dewy, bright, smooth skin, here we come. This serum feels so refreshing and cool too. Try storing it in the fridge for an extra icy boost, either to help wake you up in the morning or calm your skin down at night!

