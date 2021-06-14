21 Loose Summer Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, you can find bodycon dresses that are seriously flattering and show off your figure — but not everyone is comfortable with wearing something skintight. Maybe you’re not feeling particularly confident and would prefer to rock a dress with a looser silhouette that’s slimming at the same time!

With that in mind, we picked out a slew of chic dresses with loose, comfy designs! Even though they’re not as fitted as others on the market, these frocks have details that can make you feel slim and sleek. Keep scrolling to take a look at all of these amazing styles and feel like your best self all season long!

21 Loose Dresses That Are More Flattering Than Bodycon Styles

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. One of our favorite beach maxi dresses for the summer is this flowy pick from OURS! It’s comfortable and available in so many amazing prints, plus it has convenient pockets!

2. We also adore the beachy look of this O’Neill mini dress, and the ruffle detail on the hem gives it a great A-line style silhouette!

3. The tiered design of this mini dress from Tiksawon creates effortless volume and shows off your legs!

4. If you like the tiered ruffle look but want a longer dress, this number from Everlane was made for you!

5. A tank swing dress like this one from ZESICA is a must-have essential for the summer season!

6. This BB Dakota by Steve Madden mini dress is casual enough to wear with sneakers and dressy enough to team with your favorite pair of heels!

7. We love all of the cute tropical prints that this spaghetti strap dress from 28 Palms comes in!

Adorable Weekend Brunch Dresses

8. This cotton mini dress from Reformation has an empire-waist style that’s incredibly flattering!

9. The fitted top on this midi dress from Everlane looks amazing with its full and flowy skirt!

10. We love how this sleeveless shirtdress from beachlunchlounge cinches in your waist, and the vertical stripes are so slimming!

11. If you’re looking for a subtle boho look, the embroidery along the hem on this sleeveless Romwe mini dress is swoon-worthy!

12. This Reformation midi dress has a relaxed fit, and the button-down design creates a slit that shows the perfect amount of leg!

13. A-line dresses are one of our favorite flattering looks, and this embroidered version from ECOWISH effortlessly embodies the summertime!

14. Another great score from ECOWISH is this bestselling mini dress — its flouncy skirt can smooth the tummy area, while the triangle top accentuates your bust!

15. This MITILLY tunic shift dress has a loose style that’s beyond comfortable to wear!

Fancier Night Out Dresses

16. We’re obsessed with the structured, off-the-shoulder top on this loose linen midi dress from Reformation!

17. This ETCYY midi dress also has a gorgeous off-the-shoulder look, and the tiered ruffle layers are absolutely incredible!

18. The full skirt on this adorable Reformation midi dress will make you feel like twirling all night long!

19. This M.Nollby maxi dress has long sleeves that are ideal for chillier summer nights!

20. The fit-and-flare design of this Dress the Population midi dress creates a beautiful shape that will flatter any body type!

21. This BB Dakota by Steve Madden mini dress has a more fitted vibe, but the ruching on the sides makes it more flattering than a typical bodycon look!

