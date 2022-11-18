21 No-Fail Gifts Under $75 That Everyone Will Love

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everyone has different gift preferences, but there are still plenty of options out there that can work for pretty much anybody and everybody. We call these no-fail gifts, a.k.a. fail-safe or foolproof gifts. We’ve curated a list of 21 of these no-fail gifts below, with every pick under $75 — and some under $20! Check them out and let your gifting worries melt away!

Some of us live for holiday shopping — but for others, it’s honestly a bit of a nightmare. Not only are the stores so busy and the sites always selling out of product, but having to actually pick out something special that your loved ones will like — all without going over budget? Not the easiest task in the world.

Credit: Amazon This Candle Set Beautifully designed candles with stunning fragrances from essential oils? Yes, please! This two-pack comes with a morning Wake-Up Call candle that smells like a coffee shop and a Shower Playlist candle that smells of soap, cedar and florals! Get the Friday Collective Shower Playlist and Wake-Up Call Candles at Amazon!

Credit: lululemon These Soothing Slides With dual-density cushioning and a foam lining, these slides make for excellent indoor slippers, but thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole, they can keep your gift recipient feeling light on their feet outside as well. We also love that they come in three versatile, gifting-friendly colors: black, white and misty pink! Get the Restfeel Women's Slide for just $58 at lululemon! Also available in men's!

Credit: Lovepop This Pop-Up Card Whether you have someone you only send cards to — or if you're sending a card with money — level up with a holiday card from Lovepop. This aurora borealis-inspired pop-up card creates a stunning wintry scene that can be displayed in their home. We love this one because it works for any holiday. It can also be customized! Get the Winter Borealis Scene Pop-Up Card for just $13 at Lovepop!

Credit: Aesop This Luxurious Hand Care Set Everyone uses hand soap, sanitizer and balm/lotion, but not everybody uses luxurious, top-tier hand care products. Now is your chance to grab this nourishing trio. It comes in a recycled paper pulp case too! Get the Industrious Gift Kit for just $73 at Aesop!

Credit: Amazon This Coffee Blend Box Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee is so giftable in every way, from the modern, adorable packaging to the amazing flavors. You get five blends in this cute gift box (ground or whole bean!) — and they even have fun names like Careless Cat and Social Dog! Get the Chamberlain Coffee Five Blend Box at Amazon!

Credit: Zappos This Kitchen Towel Bundle Everyone needs kitchen towels, and we love changing them up every now and again, just as we do with our throw pillows. This striped design will suit anyone's fancy, and the cotton/linen blend is great for drying off hands or glasses! Get the Slowtide Cabana Kitchen Towel Two-Piece Bundle for just $38 at Zappos!

Credit: Amazon This Mini Air Purifier Buying someone a big air purifier without knowing if they actually have the space for it can be iffy, but this mini plug-in find is fantastic for the holidays! It's sleek and simple, so it can adapt to any decor style, and it uses ion technology to freshen up small spaces. It can act as a night light too! Get the JulyPanny Mini Air Purifier at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Insulated Mug Mugs? Nice gifts. But how does your mug gift stand out? Shop Hydro Flask! This mug has a minimal design anyone would like, but our favorite part is the TempShield™ protection. Slide the top shut to keep beverages hot or cold! Get the Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug for just $28 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Gourmet Chocolate Basket When all else fails, there's food! Fancily packaged food with variety. This gift basket is specifically perfect for the holidays, and it features a mix of Ghirardelli chocolates, peppermint candies, toffee popcorn, tree-shaped pretzels and more! Get the A Gift Inside Holiday Classic Chocolate, Candy & Crunch Gift Basket at Amazon!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Luxe Card Deck Everyone should own at least one deck of playing cards, so why not make it this one? It comes in a handmade, acrylic case that's durable and air-cushioned for travel. It's so chic, it can definitely also act as part of a home's decor. Nine colors available! Get the Luxe Dominoes Luxe Card Deck for just $70 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Smart Home Hub It can play music, it can control your lights and electronic devices, it can set timers and reminders, it can make calls — and more. The Amazon Echo is always a great gift idea, and the spherical shape really solidifies it. Make sure to grab it while it's on sale! Get the Echo (4th Gen) on sale at Amazon for a limited time!

Credit: Best Buy This Percussion Massager We all love a massage — and not having to wait for someone else to give us one. This percussion massager has four attachments and four speeds for deep tissue relief! Get the Sharper Image Powerboost Move Deep Tissue Travel Percussion Massager (originally $90) for just $70 at Best Buy!

Credit: Kohl's These Noise-Cancelling Headphones You're not going to want to miss this sale! These wireless Sony headphones are currently over 50% off. They're noise-canceling but also have an ambient sound mode. Just 10 minutes of charging can offer 60 minutes of playback! Get the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (originally $150) for just $70 at Kohl's!

Credit: Studs These Hoop Earrings Shopping for anyone with their ears pierced? A small hoop is a safe bet! This style comes in both gold and silver, featuring a pavé design with small sparkling stones. You can also grab either a single earring or a pair! Get the Small Pavé Hoops (Pair) for just $56 at Studs! $28 for a single hoop!

Credit: Amazon This Holiday Party Game After the youngsters are put to bed, it's time to pull out Merry Dissmas. You'll definitely want to gift this game to someone at a party so everyone can play together later on in the night. It can be wholesome — but it can also turn into a hilarious roast! Get Merry Dissmas by What Do You Meme? Family at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Shower Duo This shower set easily stands out compared to other bath and body purchases. It comes with a scrub and bubble wash for your skin and scalp, but it also comes with a vitamin C shower filter, which attaches to the showerhead to eliminate chlorine and impuritiesl It's also designed to deliver skin-nourishing probiotics and softening oatmeal powder for up to 110 showers! Get the VOESH Shower Empower Duo at Amazon!

Credit: Uncommon Goods This Historical Recipe Subscription Shopping for someone who loves to cook? Someone into history? Or both? Grab them a six month recipe subscription, featuring replicas of real handwritten recipes from names like Rosa Parks and Emily Dickinson! Get the Recipes By Mail Subscription for just $40 at Uncommon Goods!

Credit: Nordstrom This Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Set Olive oil and balsamic vinegars are staples in everyone's kitchen, but usually we just buy whatever has the best deal at the supermarket. This set, however, lets your gift recipient experience three bestsellers with notably complex and delicious flavors. They look chic on the kitchen counter too! Get the Kosterina Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar Tasting Set for just $70 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Electric Toothbrush Kit Now this is a seriously awesome gift, especially for anyone still using a manual toothbrush. It comes with a three-mode electric toothbrush, two brush heads, a carrying case and a charger — that means no buying batteries! Get the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon These Prank Stickers Shopping for a prankster? They'll get a big kick out of these phony "voice activated," "clap activated" and "motion activated" stickers. They can stick them on paper towel dispensers, faucets, coffee makers, lamps and more. Get the hidden camera ready! Get the Parth Impex Prank Stickers (Pack of 120) at Amazon!

