21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again

White elephant parties are totally hectic — but undeniably fun! It’s all about decisions: Do you open a wrapped mystery gift or do you steal from someone else who’s already chosen? Will someone else steal that gift from you? What to do, what to do?

Before the actual party and gift exchange happen though, we have to figure out what gift we’re bringing. The goal is for everyone to leave with a gift they love, which means you need to bring something nearly anyone and everyone would want. Something useful, funny or a little luxurious. Something you know will be stolen and stolen again during the festivities. But something affordable! We have 21 perfect white elephant gift ideas for you below — picks we’d bring to parties ourselves. Nothing is over $30! Shop now!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.