New year, new bag! As we adjust to 2022, we’re taking stock of our closets. Once we’ve gotten rid of any excess baggage, we’re starting fresh. That means new sweaters, new shoes and (of course) new purses. With a slew of options on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. Allow Us to help you out!

The first thing to consider is the budget that you’re working with. Obviously, times are tough and not everyone has the money to splurge on a high-end designer bag at the moment. You can always save up if you have a specific holy grail bag in mind and eventually treat yourself, but there are so many other great designer options out there that simply aren’t as expensive.

That’s precisely why we wanted to give our shoppers plenty of options that fall into different price ranges. There’s no need to take out a second mortgage and scoop up a Chanel bag. There are plenty of amazing offerings that truly won’t break the bank! Besides, many of the below retailers offer interest-free payment services like Klarna or Afterpay if you’re looking to space out your payments. Above all, it’s crucial to remember that many brands charge a premium because of their name recognition. We’ve looked beyond that to find the best deals!

Our Top Picks

Who Are You Shopping For?

There’s a good chance you aren’t browsing for yourself here. We feel that the price points we lined out are fitting for a nice and thoughtful gift. If that’s the case, we’ve selected the following bags based on different styles and purposes. Whether you’re in the market to upgrade your current collection or you’re looking to impress someone special in your life, we’ve got you covered! If you have a friend’s birthday coming up or want to get a gift for mom just because she deserves it, one of these bestselling purses will surely make their day. From the aspiring influencer to the most practical shopper around, there’s something for everyone in the round-up below.

How Can You Find the Best Deals for Purses and Handbags?

Scouring the sale section from any retailer is the obvious move here, but we decided to highlight classic styles that won’t look dated after just one season of regular use. While they are full of surprise steals, sale sections tend to be flooded with items that were trendy at one point, but are now discounted to make room for the season’s new styles. We filtered our searches to adhere to our price ranges, and also made sure that they will go the distance in the style department as well. Whether you’re returning to the office and searching for a bag that can transport your everyday essentials or you’re hoping to make a splash with a designer clutch at a family function, look no further. We’ve done the dirty work for you by exploring some of the world’s most beloved retailers in order to compose this list. Keep reading — and always remember to secure the bag!

Best Handbags for $50 – $100

This Organizational Crossbody

This leather bag is compact, and has tons of slip pockets and compartments to keep all of your items organized. No more misplacing your lip gloss or keys, because everything you’re carrying can have its own dedicated place in this purse.

Get the S-ZONE Medium Women’s Genuine Leather Crossbody Bag for prices starting at $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ultra Lightweight Backpack

This is a backpack that’s perfect for busy bees or travelers. It’s made from a super durable material that’s lightweight, so it won’t drag down the weight of whatever you’re packing into the bag. It’s also weather-resistant so that no matter what happens your items will stay protected!

Get the Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack with free shipping for $80 at Nordstrom!

This Slouchy Tote

This is the type of bag that you can take from the office to happy hour drinks and even a dinner date after work! It’s sleek, chic and roomy enough to carry whatever you might need on a busy day out and about.

Get the Street Level Faux Leather Tote with free shipping for $59 at Nordstrom!

This Simple Pouch Purse

Purses like this were super popular in the 90’s and have made a serious comeback! This one in particular has been upgraded with a chain detail on the strap to make it feel more current.

Get the HOUSE OF WANT Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag with free shipping for $78 at Nordstrom!

This Trendy Textured Shoulder Bag

This purse has definitely become an it big and has been spotted on stars like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, among countless others! The fact that we can scoop it up for just $80 is a steal in an of itself.

Get the JW PEI Gabbi Bag for $80, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Convertible Purse

Thousands of shoppers are head over heels in love with this purse! You can wear it as a crossbody or as a shoulder purse, and it comes in tons of colors so that you can get the perfect version to match your style aesthetic.

Get the ALDO Greenwald Crossbody Bag for $64, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for $100 – $300

This Trendy Baguette Bag

Baguette bags are everywhere right now thanks to designers like Fendi and Prada, but they’re definitely not a fleeting trend. Carrie Bradshaw would be so proud! When you stay true to this style’s classic look like Coach does with their Swinger 20, you’re going to wear this bag for many years to come.

Get the Swinger 20 purse with free shipping for $150, available from Coach!

This Leopard Crossbody

This bag is a bit on the funkier side, but we are obsessed with leopard and couldn’t resist adding this purse into the mix! The compact shape of the Marc Jacobs bag is ideal when you don’t have a lot to carry. And yet, it’s still surprisingly spacious. This is made for the trendiest person in your life!

Get The Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Leopard-Print Canvas Camera Bag with free shipping for $175, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Carryall Bag

This bag from Tory Burch has been around for a number of years, and it’s not going anywhere. The black-on-black design gives it a sleek and sophisticated vibe that will look stylish with any outfit — including basic joggers and a crewneck! We also love this smaller version of the classic large tote, which is optimal for everyday wear.

Get the Tory Burch Mini Ella Patent Leather-Trimmed Nylon Tote with free shipping for $178, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Weather-Resistant Tote

Busy moms need a reliable bag to carry all of their daily must-haves, which is why we suggest Longchamp’s classic Le Pliage tote! It has plenty of room and is made from seriously durable materials — not to mention that it’s one of the most iconic totes to come onto the scene in decades.

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote with free shipping for $145, available at Nordstrom!

This Sleek Leather Tote

We typically see that purses with this type of look don’t include a zipper, which is why we were thrilled to see that this Madewell version does! The zipper keeps all of your items safe and secure, which is important when traveling and walking around in big cities.

Get the Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Bag with free shipping for $168, available at Nordstrom!

This Compact Crossbody

We adore the sporty look that this super small crossbody has! It has just enough space to fit your essentials — phone, small wallet, keys and some lip balm. It’s a perfect purse for running errands or for casual walks in the park.

Get the MZ Wallace Micro Crosby Crossbody Bag with free shipping for $135, available at Nordstrom!

This Sparkly Purse

If this fully sequin-covered Rebecca Minkoff purse doesn’t grab your attention, we don’t know what will! It makes the cutest sparkly statement, and has that classic baguette shape that we’re so in love with.

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Edie Sequins Baguette with free shipping for $198, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

Best Handbags Over $300

This Reversible Tote

Get two purses in one with this tote! If you want a more low-key neutral look wear it on the brown leather side, and when you want to add a little sparkle to your look the gold metallic side is sheer perfection.

Get the GiGi New York Luna Reversible Metallic Leather & Suede Tote with free shipping for $375 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Fun Crossbody

This purse may be black-and-white but it’s anything but ordinary! The contrasting shades make it versatile, while the ying yang design add some fun vibes to whatever ensemble you team it with.

Get the GiGi New York Luna Reversible Metallic Leather & Suede Tote with free shipping for $350 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Slouchy Shoulder Bag

This bag is simple in its design, but that’s what makes it special! We love the minimalistic look that teams well with everything from elegant cocktail dresses to casual sweatpants and a hoodie. It’s an ideal go-to everyday bag!

Get the Allsaints Edbury Leather Shoulder Bag with free shipping for $349 at Nordstrom!

This Two-Tone Crossbody

If you’re a fan of neutrals, this purse has your name written all over it. We love how the light muted brown and tan leathers look together, and the gold hardware accents provide the finishing touch to the design!

Get the See by Chloé Mara Leather Saddle Bag with free shipping for $395 at Nordstrom!

This Structured Satchel

A bag like this will always look amazing! It’s designed with a structured shape that’s absolutely timeless and we’d definitely dub this purse a worthy designer investment piece.

Get the kate spade new york knott medium leather satchel with free shipping for $348 at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

