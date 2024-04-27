Don’t Miss Out on This Elegant Sleeveless Dress – Just $9!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dresses, there are comfy, casual looks that you can adjust to your liking. Then there are more upscale outfits that will take you from home to a fancy dinner or upscale event. And while casual outfits usually don’t cost very much, your upscale looks can break the budget. That’s why, the next time you need to put together a look that feels like you’re pulling out all the stops, you might want to check Walmart when shopping. You’d be surprised what you’ll find there.

Related: 23 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

Right now, you can find the Qleicom Floral Print V-Neck Sleeveless Dress for just $9 there, which might be one of the cheapest dresses you’ll find at the retailer. While it’s billed as a summer dress, this floral V-neck sleeveless dress looks like a million bucks. It’s crafted from polyester, and it has a bit of a stretch, but it clings to your body like a bodycon dress so you can feel like you’re really strutting your stuff when you wear it.

Get the Qleicom Floral Print V-Neck Sleeveless Dress for just $9 at Walmart!

Can’t believe it’s less than $10? It’s a little hard to wrap your mind around, especially since it comes in a whopping 25 colors and prints and they’re all currently the same price. It also comes in four different sizes up to an XXL so it’s an inclusive piece that most anyone can wear. With so many options, you can find the perfect look that’ll fit your personality and you don’t even have to spend $20 to do it.

Get the Qleicom Floral Print V-Neck Sleeveless Dress for just $9 at Walmart!

It’s a good idea to go ahead and grab the dress that you’re most interested in, though. For this kind of look to be such a quality dress at such an affordable price, there’s no way others don’t have their eye on it, too. Lock in your purchase now, and go back for more if you end up loving how it fits. Walmart’s going to have you covered with options.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Qleicom Floral Print V-Neck Sleeveless Dress for just $9 at Walmart!