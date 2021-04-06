21 Tummy-Control Dresses for Spring and Summer — Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once the weather warms up, dress season officially kicks off. After a long winter of piling on pieces to stay toasty, we’re ready to shed those layers and rock the most gorgeous frocks. In addition to the overall style of the dress, we’re in the market for options that are supremely flattering and offer the right slimming design in order to boost confidence.

Tummy-control dresses that can help you appear slimmer don’t have to be tight and figure-hugging. There are plenty of design techniques, including ruching, that can have this effect. Ruched fabric creates extra texture, and when done correctly, it can help disguise any areas of your body you want to look smoother.

Wrap dresses, empire waist dresses and swing dresses also have figure-flattering abilities! It’s all about creating the right silhouette, and with that in mind, we’ve selected 21 dresses that will leave you feeling fabulous all spring and summer long. Read on for more!

21 of Our Favorite Spring and Summer Tummy-Control Dresses

Ruched Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tank dress from ECOWISH is ideal for casual days, and the ruching makes it beyond flattering!

2. We Also Love: Another similar dress is this option from Walant, but it offers sleek short sleeves!

3. We Also Love: This dress from BTFBM has a ruched style that’s controlled with drawstring ties at the hem — one of our favorite trends!

4. We Also Love: We’re also loving the draped, ruched effect that this dress from LILLUSORY has!

5. We Also Love: If you don’t want to slip into a bodycon dress, this pick from NENONA has the right amount of ruching to make you feel incredible!

6. We Also Love: The flattering look of this Florens dress is achieved thanks to the knotted twist detail on the front. Clever!

7. We Also Love: This dress from Kafiloe has gorgeous ruching all over, plus lantern-style sleeves that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with!

Wrap Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling mini dress from Relipop is a total compliment collector!

9. We Also Love: This dress from Naggoo is flouncy and sophisticated. Perfection!

10. We Also Love: If maxi-length garments are more your style, you can’t go wrong with this dress from BerryGo!

11. We Also Love: This wrap dress from ECOWISH is another major maxi moment.

12. We Also Love: The color-block paisley and floral patterns on these dresses from ZESICA are seriously chic!

Empire Waist Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This casual dress from Halife has a sophisticated empire waist, plus vertical stripes that are incredibly slimming!

14. We Also Love: This dress from Jouica even offers hidden pockets!

15. We Also Love: This ECOWISH dress has a tie detail that cinches your waist in a gorgeous way.

16. We Also Love: This dress from LIUMILAC has a flattering empire waist, and added ruching. Bonus!

17. We Also Love: The full skirt and retro look of this dress from Wellwits can instantly provide a slim silhouette.

Loose, Flowy Dresses

18. Our Absolute Favorite: The swing style of this button-down dress from AlvaQ is made for everyday wear!

19. We Also Love: The simple look of this loose-fitting T-shirt dress from Haola is great for a casual afternoon.

20. We Also Love: This Allegra K floral dress has a fit-and-flare silhouette that will make you feel incredibly confident!

21. We Also Love: The tiered ruffles on this KIRUNDO swing dress create added volume for a glamorous ensemble!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!