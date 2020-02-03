The 13 Best Crossbody Bags on the Market Right Now

Crossbody purses are the most comfortable and convenient bags around. Their design enables you to have your hands free, which is why they’re our current bag of choice. When shopping for crossbody purses there are a number of factors that you need to consider: where you plan to wear said purse, what look you’re going for and (of course) the price. The crossbody is known for its versatility, which is why they have surged in popularity in recent years. Whether you’re commuting regularly, want to keep your belongings close on a night out or simply love the sleek shape, there’s a crossbody bag for you — trust Us.

If you’re looking to get a new crossbody right now, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favorites that we’ve found thanks to some of our most beloved brands. They’re all equally fabulous, and we honestly can’t pick just one! Keep scrolling and shop to your heart’s content. Below you’ll find:

An Affordable Crossbody A Michael Kors Crossbody An Anti-Theft Crossbody A Coach Crossbody A DKNY Crossbody A Kurt Geiger London Crossbody An adidas Crossbody A Topshop Crossbody A Tory Burch Crossbody A Ted Baker Crossbody A Sleek Crossbody A Velvet Crossbody A Geometric Crossbody

Best for an Affordable Buy

Amazon has it all — even stylish purses! Bonus points for the fact this won’t break the bank.

Get the DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for a Timeless Classic

As far as we’re concerned, a Michael Kors crossbody is one of the holy purse grails!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Jet Set Item Crossbody Bag for prices starting at just $71, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Travel

A solid travel bag is essential — and anti-theft protection is a welcome addition to any closet.

Get the Lewis N. Clark Secura RFID Blocking Anti-Theft Backpack + Crossbody Bag (originally $70) on sale for just $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for a Designer Steal

What’s better than Coach leather? Not much!

Get the Coach Leather Parker Top Handle Satchel (originally $350) on sale for just $210, available at Macy’s!

Best for a Sleek Look

Neutrals are everywhere right now, and this DKNY beauty nails the trend.

Get the DKNY Bryant Dome Crossbody for $148, available exclusively at Macy’s!

Best for a Colorful Statement

If you want to add some flair to a going-out look, then you’ve officially met your match.

Get the Kurt Geiger London Stripe Leather Chain Wallet for $135, available at Nordstrom!

Best for Music Festivals

Festival season is fast approaching, so plan ahead and scoop up a fresh crossbody to house your essentials.

Get the adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag for $35, available at Nordstrom!

Best for a Miniature Version

Who doesn’t love a micro bag? Sure, they may not fit much — but they’re seriously cute.

Get the Topshop Micro Crossbody Bag for $30, available at Nordstrom!

Best for Gifting

A camera bag is one of our favorite designer trends from the past few years, and this Tory Burch one is a worthy investment.

Best for the Springtime

Spring flowers can’t come soon enough — especially when they’re marked down like this!

Get the Ted Baker London Paiige Painted Posie Crossbody Bag (originally $139) on sale for just $83, available at Nordstrom!

Best for an Edgy Look

Studs are all the rage, and this crossbody perfectly exemplifies the trend.

Get the Tony Crossbody Bag for $175, available at Anthropologie!

Best for an Evening Out

Velvet is one of the most luxe materials around — and this bag is no exception. Chic, no?

Get the Maria La Rosa Little Velvet Crossbody Bag for $298, available at Anthropologie!

Best for a Futuristic Look

See it! Next level! This bag is an artsy winner, ideal for so many occasions. Get the LOVEVOOK Geometric Luminous Crossbody Bag for $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change. Check out more of our picks and deals here! This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!