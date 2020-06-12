Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like a tan to leave us looking and feeling like our best selves, especially in the summer when we’re wearing short shorts, miniskirts and tank tops. We’re so over tanning beds, and while salon spray tans can be great, they can also end up being costly — on top of taking a chunk of time out of your day.

That’s why we’re all about self tanners. Ones we can use right at home, on our own time, whether they are for our face, legs or entire body. We love having one for an instant bronze, as well as a more gradual one so we’re never left looking too ghostly. For some, it goes deeper than that though. Maybe you need one for a specific skin tone, or one made for sensitive skin. And what if you’re shopping solely cruelty-free? Not every self tanning system is interchangeable. It’s like any other form of makeup. One might work better for you than it does for someone else, and vice versa. Ready to find your go-to for this summer and all of the months and years after that? Check out the 10 of the best we picked out below!

Our Pick for Best Self Tanner: St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

This clear, streak-free mist can be used under or over makeup for a natural glow that may last for days. Thanks to its antioxidant properties and ingredients like fresh green mandarin water, it might just become a key part of your skincare routine too. And hey, none of that chemical smell you can’t stand!

Best Self Tanner for Face: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

This tanning concentrate may look small, but it’s mighty. Simply add a few drops to your serum, moisturizer or face oil for a glorious tan. We’re talking Triple Tan Technology here for nourished, natural radiance. Reviewers say they “couldn’t recommend this more” and that they now have a “perfect bronzed glow”!

Best Self Tanner for Legs: Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish

If you’ve ever been stuck wearing pants in 90-degree weather because of a terrible tan you couldn’t remove, this is the body bronzer for you. It rinses off, so that fear of commitment is gone. The hydration will stick around though — this self tanner has moisture-locking technology that lasts up to 72 hours!

Best Self Tanner for Face and Body: Fake Bake Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum

Many beauty lovers out there swear that coconut oil was the one ingredient that changed their skin for the better, and that’s the power ingredient in this anti-aging face and body tanner! Don’t forget about the hyaluronic acid too. Because this tanner is naturally derived, it claims to not turn skin orange, leave a bad odor or stain your clothes!

Best Gradual Self Tanner: COOLA Organic Gradual Sunless Tan Sculpting Mousse

You can’t go wrong with COOLA. As one reviewer said, “COOLA is the best and this product confirms my opinion.” This gradual tanner is already unique thanks to its mousse formula, but it gets even better from there when you realize it has ingredients like green coffee extracts to contour and firm up the skin. It’s made with 70%+ certified organic ingredients too!

Best Instant Self Tanner: Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel

Not wasting any time? You’ll want to try out this instant tanner from Clarins. This non-oily gel tanner has aloe vera and shea butter to keep skin soothed and smooth in the sun, and it dries fast so you can get dressed just a few minutes after application!

Best Self Tanner for Acne-Prone Skin: Suntegrity Staycation – Botanical Bronzing Shimmer Serum

This luminous bronzing serum is made for all skin types, including sensitive and blemish/acne-prone. It even has a gorgeous shimmer to it so you can truly sparkle in the sun without needing to cover up any dots or spots you would rather not show off!

Best Self Tanner for Dark Skin Tones: KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation

KKW Beauty, also known as Kim Kardashian‘s beauty line, is well known for its inclusive shade range. This tanner comes in numerous deep shades for naturally darker skin tones. It’s also made to blur imperfections and soften skin while smelling lightly of vanilla and coconut. Shoppers say they “swear by this stuff”!

Best Self Tanner for Fair Skin Tones: Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Bondi Sands is easily a favorite among influencers, and we can see why. Getting an even tan is so easy with this professional-grade tanning foam, and it comes in a light/medium shade for those of us with fairer skin. It’s made to give you “the ultimate Australian tan in minutes,” and we have no complaints about that!

Best Cruelty-Free Self Tanner: Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

These cruelty-free tanning drops are vegan, organic and hypoallergenic, free of toxins, gluten, mineral oils and more. They are also a total fan-favorite with over 1,300 reviews. Shoppers say they “wake up with a soft glow” after using them and that they are a “must-have for an even all-over tan”!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!