Best Vitamin C Face Serums for Oily and Sensitive Skin Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To say that taking care of our skin is tricky would be an understatement. We certainly go through all of the steps and often spend more money than we should on products, but still, our complexion often scoffs at us, breaking out, becoming irritated and producing more excess oil than ever before. We want it to be brighter, smoother, healthier and happier — but it won’t tell us exactly what it wants!

Luckily, we finally happen to have a pretty good idea. Having even a single powerful (yet gentle!) treatment could make a world of difference in your skin. You could be just one purchase away from radiance, youthfulness and filter-free, no-makeup selfies. We all want to genuinely smile when we see ourselves in the mirror, and that’s why we’re adding a top-level vitamin C serum to our skincare routine!

Whether you’re dealing with excess sebum, sensitivity, acne, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, dullness or a combination of all of the above, a vitamin C serum could change everything. We all know that vitamin C is great for your immune system, but it’s one of the most beloved skincare ingredients out there too. As Harvard stated, it’s an antioxidant, “meaning it fights harmful free radicals (toxins) that come in contact with your skin from external sources like air pollution, or from inside the body as a result of normal processes like your metabolism.” This means it “may help slow early skin aging, prevent sun damage and improve the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and acne.”

Whether you’re looking for a premium, celebrity-loved product or something affordable yet effective, we have five product recommendations for you below. If you’re looking for the best vitamin C serums of 2022, scroll down and get ready to shop!

Best Vitamin C Serums

Best Vitamin C Serum for Oily Skin

Sick of constantly blotting your face and adding layer after layer of powder? Say goodbye to excess sebum with this vitamin C serum, made to help with oil control, the appearance of pores, breakouts and more. You want a lit-from-within glow, not a slick shine, and this mattifying product is here to help!

Get the InstaNatural Zinc Vitamin C Serum for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Vitamin C Serum for Sensitive Skin

One thing about vitamin C is that it can be very strong, so you’ll want to shop specifically for sensitive skin if you’re afraid of a reaction. We say to go with this pick from dermatologist-favorite La Roche-Posay. It contains moisturizing glycerin and prebiotic thermal water that may help hydrate and soothe!

Get the La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid for just $40 at Dermstore!

Best Vitamin C Serum for Dark Spots

This oil-free, non-comedogenic TULA serum actually contains three types of vitamin C! Two focus on dull skin and dark spots while the third claims to “reactivate the others throughout the day” for long-lasting defense against the elements. Over 600 reviewers are obsessed!

Get the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum for just $48 at TULA!

Best Premium Vitamin C Serum

With celebrity fans like Ashley Graham and Sienna Miller, this is many people’s dream pick when it comes to vitamin C. It’s made with pure, potent l-ascorbic acid, a powerful form of vitamin C, and has a multitude of potential anti-aging benefits!

Get the C E Ferulic With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum for $166 at SkinCeuticals!

Best Affordable Vitamin C Serum

Not everyone wants to spend over $150 on a serum, and that’s okay! This one is wildly popular on Amazon and costs under $10. It has a plant-based formula and contains other goodies like hyaluronic acid and amino acids. Stimulate collagen production and watch as your skin transforms into what could be its best yet!

Get the ElbbuB 20% Vitamin C Serum for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!