Sienna Miller Uses This Iconic Serum ‘Every Day’ for Glowing Skin

We always say the same thing. We’ll invest in a pricier skincare product when we find one that’s actually worth the investment. There are so many out there we just cannot bring ourselves to purchase. They might be game-changers, but the guarantee is shaky at best. If we spend hundreds of dollars on a skincare product and end up with lackluster results, the disappointment will simply be too much!

One high-end product that we actually feel confident both buying and recommending is SkinCeuticals’ iconic C E Ferulic serum. Beloved by celebrities including Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber and Brooke Shields, this serum is clearly worth checking out. Yes, it’s probably pricier than most products in your medicine cabinet, but could it be that much more effective? Signs are pointing to yes!

When speaking to The Telegraph, Miller revealed some of the skincare secrets she’s learned from facialist Una Brennan: “Una got me on to SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum and now I use it every day.” It’s no big surprise that someone with such a stunning complexion uses one of the most iconic serums on the planet. This daytime vitamin C serum has over 900 reviews too, the vast majority with five stars!

Reviewers say this product “works wonders” and they “swear by it.” One reported that their skin was “noticeably brighter” after just three days, and that by the end of the first week of use, their wrinkles were starting to fade. Others called their results “glorious,” naming this serum “the most important part of [their] routine.” Shoppers say SkinCeuticals has definitely earned their loyalty through this product, and they are “never letting [themselves] run out again”!

This serum may provide advanced environmental protection, claiming to “reduce combined oxidative damage generated by UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust by up to 41%.” This means you may end up with brighter, firmer, smoother skin. Forget to reapply? No biggie, as this serum claims to remain effective for a minimum of 72 hours on your skin!

This serum has three key ingredients. The standout star is 15% L-ascorbic acid, a highly potent form of pure vitamin C. We then add in 1% alpha tocopherol, a pure form of vitamin E known to act “synergistically” with vitamin C. Third is 0.5% ferulic acid, a plant-based antioxidant that may enhance the benefits and stability of both vitamins C and E. They really are the perfect little trio!

To use this serum, always start off by cleansing and toning the face. You can then apply four to five drops to your face, neck and chest, pressing it in with your palms to help it absorb and set. You’ll be doing this in the morning, so make sure to follow up with sunscreen, even if you’re spending most of the day indoors!

