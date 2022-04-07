11 of the Best Swimsuits With Full-Coverage Bottoms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for new swimsuits and seeking out full-coverage bottoms? If you never want to see the word “skimpy” in a product description again, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve been sifting through all of the cheeky and thong styles to find the best swimsuits with full-coverage bottoms for you!

Whether you’re looking for a one-piece, a bikini, a tankini or even a swimdress or swim shorts, we’ve got you covered — literally! We’ve picked out 11 bathing suits that will have you feeling confident and cute on the beach, all without worrying about showing too much skin or accidentally exposing yourself!

How We Picked the Best Swimsuits

We wanted to take into account how real shoppers feel about swimsuit shopping when picking out styles. When Pop Sugar joined up with Shape to survey nearly 4,000 women, only 2% said they feel great in a swimsuit due to pressure for a perfect “bikini body.” Additionally, only 4% would spend upwards of $175 on a bathing suit, so we wanted to mostly find styles on the more affordable side.

Seeing these results, and knowing our own experiences, we wanted to pick out swimsuits with enough coverage that people could wear them and not have to worry about insecurities or reservations. We looked for styles that covered up more of the butt, and some that reached down to the thighs as well. We also wanted styles that stood out due to their stylish designs, because the cuter a swimsuit is, the better you’re going to feel wearing it!

1. SUUKSESS Wrap Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Monokini Madness

Just because you want a little extra coverage in one spot doesn’t you mean you need to be covered everywhere! This monokini shows a little midriff and has a V-neckline with a sculpting design, but the bottoms provide a little extra coverage to leave you feeling comfy and fierce!

Pros:

Lots of different colors and designs

Great reviews on Amazon

Cons:

May not provide enough coverage on top for larger busts

Available at: Amazon

2. Husmeu One-Piece Swimdress

Swimdress Success

A lot of swimdresses tend to look overly mature or seem to scream that you’re trying to cover up. This one, on the other hand, is simply adorable! We love how its knotted up on one side almost like a sarong and how it provides a little extra coverage for the upper thighs. It’s modest without looking modest!

Pros:

Adjustable straps

Tummy control

Cons:

Not a lot of support up top

Available at: Amazon

3. I2CRAZY Mesh V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Don’t Mesh With Me

The mesh details on this one-piece paired with the ultra-flattering ruching are incredible, and we love how you can show a little extra skin without revealing all. The bottoms, of course, provide full coverage, making this bathing suit an all-around winner!

Pros:

Built-in push-up bra

Sizes available from S-3XL

Cons:

Hook in back isn’t adjustable

Available at: Amazon

4. Time and Tru Watercolor Splash Floral One-Piece Swimsuit

One Shoulder, One Stunning Swimsuit

With a one-shoulder design, a gorgeous floral print and ruffly greatness, this bathing suit is all kinds of cute. We love how it comes with a skinny strap to put over the open shoulder — but that you can always remove it!

Pros:

Cute cutout in back

Super fun summer colors

Cons:

Sewn-in cups are not removable, which may affect buying decisions

Available at: Walmart

5. COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit

Low Neckline, High Marks

This one-piece dips it low but still opts for a full-coverage design at the bottom, finding a perfect balance. We love how there are different designs to choose from, and not only with the colors/patterns. Some have crossing straps at the waistline and back, as pictured above, while others don’t!

Pros:

Thick fabric

Tons and tons of positive reviews

Cons:

Shoppers with smaller chests may not feel comfortable with the design of the top

Available at: Amazon

6. Charmo Push-Up Bikini Swimsuit

Best Bikini for Top and Bottom Coverage

Looking for a two-piece — but don’t want to show much booty or cleavage? This bikini set makes it possible. That being said, we don’t look at it and think about how much it covers. We just think about how adorable and flattering it is — and how much we want to wear it!

Pros:

High-rise bottoms have flattering ruching

Twisted top has a subtle push-up effect

Cons:

Cutouts in straps could leave weird tan lines

Available at: Amazon

7. Floerns Drawstring Side 2-Piece Bathing Suit

Who Wears Short Shorts?

When we say swim shorts, we’re not talking about board shorts or swim trunks. We’re talking about a style more like this. The shorts on this set almost have that skimpy look to them, but ultimately they’ll cover up more than traditional swim bottoms. It’s like a stylish trick of the eye!

Pros:

Drawstring details add a compliment-worthy accent

Ruching at chest

Cons:

Not adjustable

Available at: Amazon

8. OMKAGI Ruffle Tankini Swimsuit

Tankini Time

We said we’d pick out tankinis for you, and this is one of our faves! You get most of the coverage of a one-piece but with a totally different look, and we love how the sides and back of the top are a little shorter. The ruched bottoms will have you feeling fabulous too!

Pros:

Straps are adjustable in back

Can mix and match if you buy more than one pair

Cons:

May have to size up — check size chart!

Available at: Amazon

9. Omichic Modest Tankini Swimsuit

Totally Cute

Here’s another take on a tankini we love, especially if you prefer boy short bottoms. And how cute is the top with its ruched drawstring design? The perfect blend of flowy and fitted, this tankini swimsuit is earning lots of stellar reviews — and rightfully so!

Pros:

Nearly 30 design options

Removable padding

Cons:

Might not work as well with larger busts

Available at: Amazon

10. Daci Two-Piece Rash Guard Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

For Even More Coverage

Want full-coverage up top — including up to the neck and on the arms? Check out this cute rash guard two-piece! You get the long-sleeve crew-neck top and a pair of adorable coordinating swim shorts. This could be a great pick for avoiding sunburn or skin abrasions, perhaps if you’re trying out a water sport!

Pros:

UV-block fabric with UPF 50+

Not too tight

Cons:

Could be a little warm for regular beach days

Available at: Amazon

11. Kona Sol Grommet Scallop High Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit

Scallop and At-‘Em

Who wouldn’t fall instantly in love with the scallop trims on this one-piece? It’s easy to see why shoppers “absolutely love this swimsuit.” Not only does it have high-coverage bottoms, but it has an overall modest cut that doesn’t necessarily look modest at all. It’s just plain chic!

Pros:

Shirring at stomach

Rated highly by Target shoppers

Cons:

Only available in dark colors

Available at: Target

