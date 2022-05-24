The 11 Best Bridal Shapewear Styles That Will Elevate Your Wedding Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something old, something new… If you ask Us, that means that it’s time to go shopping for your wedding day! As a bride, you want to look and feel your best as you’re walking down the aisle. But the race to the finish line can cause unnecessary stress, and not just from securing vendors and finalizing the seating chart. There’s also the pressure to get into shape before saying “I do,” which can lead to an excessive amount of exercise. (And it’s not just a concern for women — according to Men’s Journal, grooms are also consumed with their wedding workout plan.) We’re all about health and wellness, but we also believe you don’t have to completely change up your routine for your big day.

In addition to saying yes to the dress, consider investing in some shapewear that will give you a little extra support as you exchange vows. After all, white is not quite as forgiving as black. Even Kourtney Kardashian got the memo as she married Travis Barker over the weekend. The Kardashians star wore a corseted Dolce & Gabanna mini inspired by Italian lingerie. Basically built-in shapewear! Genius.

How We Picked the Best Shapewear for Wedding Dresses

Shapewear has the power to sculpt your silhouette, slim your figure and accentuate your curves in the most flattering way. But just like wedding dresses, undergarments come in many different forms and fits. Our goal was to compile a list of shapewear options that appeal to a wide range of body types and skin tones — we made sure to find a variety of styles in inclusive sizes and shades.

We rounded up the 11 best shapewear that will elevate your bridal beauty. From Spanx to Skims, these pieces will make you feel your most confident as you marry the love of your life. Who needs a garter when you have these game-changing gems? Available in multiple colors and cuts, these shapewear solutions provide the ultimate coverage. Shop our favorites below!

1. Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Take the Plunge

Business in the front, party in the back! This bestselling bodysuit gets the job done, providing support underneath your wedding dress without showing through. Featuring a low-back design, five-way convertible straps and a convenient gusset for easy access on bathroom trips, this one-piece is perfect for plunging necklines. Plus, it comes in two neutral shades — beige and black.

Pros:

Low front and low back

Easy access gusset

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Spanx

2. Skims Sculpting Mid-Thigh Shorts

Sculpted Shapewear

If there’s one person who knows how to accentuate curves, it’s Kim Kardashian — we’re buying whatever she’s selling, especially shapewear. These mid-thigh shorts offer a “whisper-soft and seamless design” that smooths your upper legs while lifting your booty. Say less! Known for figure-enhancing products that suit every body, Skims once again delivers with six different colors and sizes XXS to 4X.

Pros:

Soft and smoothing

Inclusive sizing and shades

Cons:

Shoppers say these shorts run small

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Maidenform Convertible Slip With Built-In Bra

Slip It On

Currently on sale for 50% off, this convertible slip is a shapewear steal! The built-in underwire bra with a padded lift gives your chest a boost — you can even remove or adjust the straps for a strapless look. Meanwhile, the control slip offers compression to sculpt your figure. Bombshell bride alert! Shoppers rave that this slip is “perfect!”

Pros:

Compression

Built-in bra

On sale for 50% off!

Cons:

Couldn’t find any!

Available at: Amazon

4. Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Bestselling Bodysuit

Consider this mid-thigh bodysuit to be a “choose your own adventure” fashion experience. Rather than dictating your support with a built-in bra, this open-bust design allows you to mix and match with different dress styles. Other perks? The tummy panel, while side panels slim; the pockets enhance your bottom; and the adjustable straps offer a flexible fit. No wonder this bodysuit is a bestseller in Spanx’s bridal department!

Pros:

Slimming

Bestselling

Cons:

Sold out in many sizes See it!

Available at: Spanx

5. Yummie Ultralight Seamless Shapewear Short

You Got That Yummie Yummie

We have a suspicion Justin Bieber would approve of this seamless shapewear. Thin, airy and comfy, these high-waisted shorts are ideal for a summer wedding. See you later, thigh sweat! Made from a Spandex blend, the light compression feels like a gentle hug around your hips.

Pros:

Affordable and on sale

Breathable

Cons:

Some say that the legs roll up

Available at: Amazon

6. Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Who Wears Short Shorts?

These iconic shapewear shorts bring out the best of Spanx all in one design. Slimming side panels! High-waisted tummy control! Booty-enhancing pockets! Flattening stomach panel! Don’t let the lightweight fabric fool you — these sculpting shorts are comfy yet powerful. Available in five different shades and sizes XS to 3X, this bestselling shapewear is a bride’s best friend.

Pros:

Bestselling

Flattering

Comfortable

Cons:

More of a splurge (but worth it!) See it!

Available at: Spanx

7. Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Strapless Solution

Wearing a strapless dress on your wedding day? The last thing you want to worry about is a bra that will fall down or fail to provide enough support. Introducing Spanx’s cupped mid-thigh bodysuit with fix-flexible cups that serve as your bra. This versatile option also comes with removable straps, cling-free shaping fabric and an easy access gusset. You can rock this bodysuit with all types of clothing, so it’s a great investment piece.

Pros:

Versatile

Removable and convertible straps

Cons:

Runs small — Spanx recommends buying by your bra size See it!

Available at: Spanx

8. Yummie Seamless Shaping Thong

Seamless Strategy

If bodysuits or shaping shorts are not your style but you still want some added support, try this seamless thong. No more panty lines! This ulta-light underwear features a wide band and a high-rise fit for comfortable tummy control. Available in four core colors, this thong is ideal for any occasion!

Pros:

Seamless

Tummy control

Cons:

Not as much shaping support

Available at: Nordstrom

9. FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit for Women

Feelin’ Good

Whether you’re planning your own wedding or just need shapewear for everyday use, this control bodysuit is a closet staple. The waist trainer provides tummy control to suck your stomach in for a snatched waistline. And the plunging neckline is perfect for low-cut tops and dresses. Plus, the open crotch design makes it easy to use the restroom!

Pros:

Tummy control

Open crotch design

Cons:

Shoppers say this bodysuit isn’t ideal for larger cup sizes

Available at: Amazon

10. Maidenform Women’s Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief with Cool Comfort

Keeping It Brief

With more color options than any other shapewear on this list, these lace briefs offer a rainbow range of shades to choose from. Although these briefs may appear like traditional underwear, they secretly provide tummy control with shaping support. The high-waisted cut is super flattering, and the soft fabric makes for a smooth fit. Regardless of whether it’s your wedding day or any day of the week, these breezy briefs are the perfect panties.

Pros:

Affordable and on sale!

Variety of colors to choose from

Cons:

Not as much support as other shapewear on this list

Available at: Amazon

11. Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

Slimming Shorts

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s shapewear thigh slimmers on Amazon, these high-waisted shorts will give you the tummy control you crave on your special day. Unlike many other high-waisted shorts, this control thigh technology is designed to stay in place for all-day wear. And the Spandex blend material makes for breathable comfort. Available in sizes S-4X and five different colors (nude, black, chocolate, latte and sand), these shaper shorts offer sculpted support for a variety of female figures.

Pros:

Available in a wide range of sizes and colors

Comfortable

Tummy control

Cons:

Some say the band rolls down

Available at: Amazon

