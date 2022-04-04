The Best High-Waisted Swimsuits With Mega-Flattering Fits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweating over swim season? No need to fret! We want you to feel confident, comfortable and cool for the summer, which is why we made it our mission to find the best high-waisted swimsuits on the internet.

If two-piece bathing suits typically make you take a step back, these picks are likely to change your mind. They’re flattering and provide a little more coverage than your classic string bikinis, creating waist-cinching fits, visually-elongated legs and a whole lot more fun in the sun. Ready to make a splash?

Why High-Waisted Swimsuits?

If you’re not necessarily comfortable with showing too much stomach, want to make sure your bottoms stay on as you’re diving through waves or simply love the way you look in them, it’s hard to go wrong with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms. Back in 2020, Repeller surveyed over 500 people about their favorite types of swimwear, and high-waisted bottoms ended up being the most popular option when up against low-rise and mid-rise bottoms!

The Best High-Waisted Swimsuits

1. CUPSHE High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set

The Fan-Favorite

The wild number of reviews this two-piece swimsuit has basically tells you all you need to know. With a flouncy ruffle top and patterned, high-rise bottoms, this is bound to be the absolute cutest swimwear on the beach!

Available at: Amazon

2. Pink Queen Cheeky High-Waist Bikini Set

Best With Removable Straps

This simple, sweet and stunning swimsuit lets you skip the tan lines by removing the straps whenever you’d like. We love the wide waistband on the bottoms and how many beautiful colors we have as options!

Available at: Amazon

3. Billabong Beyond the Blue High-Waist Swim Bottoms

For the Sustainable Shopper

These stretchy, textured bottoms are so cute, and we love how they’re cut like boy short underwear for a little extra coverage. These are made with 85% recycled polyester too, which is always awesome. You can grab multiple matching tops here — just pick your favorite style!

Available at: Nordstrom

4. Waterside High-Waist Skimpy-Fit Swim Bottom

For a Barely-There Feeling

These bottoms are super lightweight and quick to dry so you can float atop the water without a care in the world. They’re stretchy and a little skimpy too. Just because you’re going high-waisted doesn’t mean the rest has to be full-coverage! Find tops to go with these bottoms here!

Available at: lululemon

5. Aixy High-Waisted Swimsuit

Our Favorite Tankini

Tankinis sometimes get a bad rap, but this set is a game-changer. Who wouldn’t love the waterfall-like top and ruched, high-rise bottoms? This tummy control tankini is actually gorgeous. It’s the type of set that will have you feeling good even when you wake up totally iffy about a pool or beach day!

Available at: Amazon

6. Everlane High-Rise Hipster Bottom

Made With Italian Fabric

If you like wearing nice quality fabrics in your everyday life, then why not do the same with your swimwear? These fully-lined, Italian bottoms are so soft, and they’re quite eco-friendly too with their regenerated nylon content. They come in six colors, and you can mix and match with different tops found here!

Available at: Everlane

7. Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini Set

Best for Neon Lovers

Even if neon is scarce in your closet, when it comes to swimwear, it can be fun to go bold! This fluorescent green bikini set certainly caught our eye. We love how you can tie the top at the front instead of the back and how the soft pads are removable. Like the design but not the color? It’s available in plenty of others too!

Available at: Amazon

8. Kona Sol Ultra High-Waist Swim Skirt with Tummy Control

For Fans of the Swim Skirt

Some swim skirts simply make it look like you’re trying to cover up. This one, on the other hand, is really cute, and its built-in supportive layer means it doesn’t need to add on layers and layers of fabric on top. It’s light, sleek and undoubtedly flattering. Grab the black one and match it up with any bikini top here!

Available at: Target

9. Floerns Boho Two-Piece High-Waist Bathing Suit

Best Boho Vibes

The varying floral patterns and colors on this bikini set are sure to capture the hearts of any boho-chic babes out there. The design is fun and unique, and yet we can see it staying in style indefinitely. Even shoppers who typically hate swimsuit shopping are loving this set!

Available at: Amazon

10. Solid & Striped The Lilo Bikini Bottom

As Seen on Emma Roberts

Roberts posted a couple of pictures earlier this year wearing these gingham pink bikini bottoms and a matching top. If you’re okay with spending a little extra, it’s clear that Solid & Striped is a great pick. Nothing like a little celebrity inspiration to point you in the right direction! Grab a matching top here!

Available at: Revolve, Madewell

11. Romwe Plus Size Floral Print High-Waist Bikini Set

Plus Size Brilliance

We know not every pretty bikini out there has an inclusive size range, but we’re wholly obsessed with this plus size bikini. It comes in sizes L-4XL, has an amazing strappy design on top and features figure-loving ruching on the high-rise bottoms. Such stunning swimwear!

Available at: Amazon

12. COCOSHIP Retro Ruched Ruffle High-Waist Two-Piece Bikini Set

Best With Short Sleeves

Protect your shoulders from sunburn and look like a movie star while doing so! The fluttery short sleeves and keyhole cutout coordinate beautifully with the ruched bottoms of this bikini set. The bottoms have great coverage too!

Available at: Amazon

13. Sexy Dance High-Waist Bikini Swimsuit

For Just a Hint of Midriff

This bikini shows just a little bit of upper stomach, almost making it look like a one-piece at first. Really, it just has a very wide waistband and a longline under-bust band. It really cinches in the waist!

Available at: Walmart

14. Viottiset 2-Piece Thong Swimsuit

Most Unique Design

We initially thought this was a monokini, but upon closer inspection, we realized it was actually just a very unique two-piece. It’s like a string bikini top, but the bottoms actually loop all the way up over the shoulders, almost like suspenders. Add in the thong back and you’ll be turning heads in this set!

Available at: Amazon

15. Frankies Bikinis Anne Terry Full Coverage Bikini Bottom

Best High-Cut Bikini Bottoms

High-cut bikini bottoms or high-leg bottoms are popular because they can be super flattering and help make you look taller. This one has a high rise and full coverage in back, but the leg openings reach up to around the tops of the hips. It also comes another celebrity-favorite brand, as worn by Sophie Turner, Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber and more! Find tops from Frankies Bikinis here!

Available at: Frankies Bikinis

16. SHEKINI Shirred Bandeau Swimsuit

Best Smocked Style

This super stretchy set isn’t just smocked on top, but on the bottoms too! Shirred fabric is comfy to wear, forgiving and very trendy, so we adore this bathing suit. And that dainty ruffle trim? How could we resist? We like how you can remove the straps on this one too!

Available at: Amazon

17. ZAFUL Tie-Dye Knot Bikini Set

Timeless Tie-Dye

We love the almost sporty vibe of this set. It works beautifully with the colorful tie-dye design. We dare you to try the knotted top and ruched bottoms together and not feel like a million bucks! Such a selfie-worthy swimwear set!

Available at: Amazon

18. Mulisky One-Shoulder Crop Bikini Set

Going Asymmetrical

One-shoulder designs are back in a big way, and you’re going to be crushing the style in this bikini set. Grab one with a solid top and patterned bottom, a patterned top and solid bottom, or maybe one that has a pattern all over or no pattern at all. Or how about one of each?

Available at: Amazon

19. CUPSHE Twist High-Waist Bikini Set

A Bikini With a Twist

This bestseller features a twist design on top and unique seams at the waistline on the bottoms. It’s simple, but every little detail counts, making it unforgettable. We’re seriously in love with the rusty color of this swimsuit. It would totally look great with a tan!

Available at: Target, Amazon

20. Kate Kasin 3-Piece Bikini Set

Get the Whole Look

Instead of putting a pair of denim shorts on over your high-waisted bottoms, go for this set that comes with a matching sarong! Two-piece sets are great, but three-piece sets imply that you mean business (AKA you look really, really good)!

Available at: Amazon

21. ZAFUL High-Waisted Fishnet Swimsuit

Not Meshing Around

We can’t get over the fishnet-style mesh overlay on this bikini set! The way it rises up over the lined part of the bottoms, especially, really made this a must-buy style for Us. Edgy, cool, flattering — just an all-around winner!

Available at: Amazon

Other Swimsuits We Love

Looking for more pieces to elevate your swimwear selection? Check out other product picks below:

