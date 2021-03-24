21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuits are hard to shop for — and for so many different reasons. It’s one thing to find a print or color you like, but it’s another to find it on the type of swimsuit you like — especially one with a flattering fit. And for the right price! You want a swimsuit that makes you feel confident in every way. For Us, that often means rocking a tummy-control style.

The problem with tummy-control styles, of course, is that we don’t want them to look like tummy-control styles. We don’t want it to look like we’re trying to cover up. We want them to be cute and fun and make us feel confident and carefree. Some just don’t meet our expectations, but there are some out there that do, and we’ve rounded them up for you. From one-pieces to bikinis and beyond, here are our 21 favorite tummy-control swimsuits currently on Amazon!

21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits for 2021

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With its plunging neckline and fierce leopard print, this RXRXCOCO swimsuit is a sure-fire stunner!

2. We Also Love: This CUPSHE swimsuit‘s ruching is subtle yet effective!

3. We Also Love: The scalloped trim on the neckline of this B2prity swimsuit is so adorable!

Bikinis

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-dye RUUHEE bikini has high-rise bottoms with coverage that camouflages into the design!

5. We Also Love: This Tempt Me halter bikini is flattering from every angle!

6. We Also Love: We love how the crossing stripes on the bottoms of this Smismivo bikini have a waist-cinching effect!

Monokinis

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This QINSEN monokini has a thick band at the natural waist, but its upper stomach cutout and high-cut legs are what will stand out!

8. We Also Love: This Everrysea monokini has sort of a colorful retro vibe!

9. We Also Love: Sunburn on your shoulders? This ultra-cute Peddney monokini actually has short sleeves!

Tankinis

10. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s no surprise that this SouqFone tankini has so many reviews on Amazon with its lovely ruffle top!

11. We Also Love: For more of a fitted look, this Shuangyu tankini is the way to go!

12. We Also Love: This Bescott tankini has a chic one-shoulder design!

Swimdresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This SHEKINI swimdress will make you feel like twirling!

14. We Also Love: The handkerchief hem of this Aleumdr swimdress will have ballerinas and ice dancers feeling envious!

15. We Also Love: This cherry-print FINWANLO swimdress has alluring strappy details!

Black Swimsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Mesh details and tummy control? This Tempt Me criss-cross one-piece proves they can work together — and wonderfully!

17. We Also Love: Keep things simple, comfortable and beautiful in this Upopby swimsuit!

18. We Also Love: This Meyeeka bikini‘s ruching and tie details are everything!

Neon Swimsuits

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This bright fuchsia BOOSOULY swimsuit is a serious standout!

20. We Also Love: This neon green Tempt Me bikini‘s ruffle top and ruched bottoms are the perfect pair!

21. We Also Love: This plus-size orange Pink Queen bikini is magazine cover-worthy!

