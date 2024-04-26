Expect “thanK you aIMee” to be the last we hear from Taylor Swift on her feud with Kim Kardashian.

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Swift, 34. “The song is her final word.”

The insider adds that Swift “has not heard” from Kardashian, 43, about the track, which appears on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift wasn’t exactly subtle when she wrote the track, capitalizing the letters K, I and M in the title.

Believed to reference her longtime feud with Kardashian,”thanK you aIMee” tells the story of someone dealing with a bully who “threatens to push me down the stairs” and “wrote headlines in the local paper / Laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

Though Swift and Kardashian used to be friends, the two started trading barbs in 2016 when Kardashian said Swift “totally approved of” a lyric in her then-husband Kanye West’s song “Famous” that claims he “made that bitch famous.”

Swift then denied she knew about the lyric, causing Kardashian to share a series of Snapchat posts depicting a phone call between West and Swift in which they discuss the song. As Swift later pointed out, however, the exact lyric was not mentioned.

The full phone call eventually leaked, leading to a back-and-forth between the two about what the call did and did not say.

Swift later detailed to TIME the psychological toll that the feud took on her.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

But, if “thanK you aIMee” is to be taken at face value, Swift came out of the feud as a stronger person.

“I built a legacy which you can’t undo,” Swift sings. “But when I count the scars, there’s a moment of truth / That there wouldn’t be this, if there hadn’t been you.”

She alters the chorus in the final verse from “f–k you, Aimee” to “thank you, Aimee,” singing, “And our town, it looks so small, from way up here / Screamed ‘Thank you, Aimee’ to the night sky / And the stars are stunning / Cause I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”