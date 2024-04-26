16 Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Starting at Just $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lights! Camera! Action! Want to shine like the stars? We’re sharing Hollywood’s best-kept beauty secrets so you can shop these cult-favorite staples yourself!

Below are 16 beauty products beloved by celebs, from TV stars to top models. Whether you’re getting ready for a red carpet, a runway or a restaurant reservation, these essentials will instantly elevate your look.

Hilary Duff: Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

The actress told The Strategist, “I’ve been using a lot of sunscreen. I’m trying to get better about reapplying it throughout the day, and this bottle is small enough to throw in my bag. You know when you layer a bunch of products and they start to peel? This doesn’t do that at all. It makes you look kind of dewy, so if you don’t like that, maybe this isn’t for you. But I love the rosy, iridescent glow it gives me.”

$38.00 See It!

Sofia Richie: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

The Internet’s It girl revealed on TikTok that she used this Maybelline mascara “my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.”

$7.00 See It!

Vanessa Hudgens: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

According to The Strategist, the High School Musical star is a fan of the cult-favorite Super Serum Skin Tint from clean beauty brand Ilia. “I love that it’s all natural and that it has sunscreen protection in it, which I think is so important. There’s just a very light, subtle tint. It’s an easy everyday staple to help protect you from the sun.”

$48.00 See It!

Jennifer Garner: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

“So this new power serum is the absolute…it’s the mack daddy,” the Alias alum told Byrdie. “It is no joke. It’s taken forever to get it right. But it has this stuff in it that keeps you from being irritated because a 0.5% retinol can be, you know, tough on skin, [but] this is actually really non-irritating and great.”

$39.00 See It!

Kyle Richards: Grace & Stella Eye Masks

“The eye masks that you guys know I love,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said on Amazon Live. “I Googled something the other day about an eye mask and all these pictures of me popped up. People just associate me with eye masks now, which is so funny to me.”

$22.00 See It!

Kourtney Kardashian: EltaMD Face Sunscreen SPF 44

The Poosh and Lemme founder told The Strategist, “So I used to use the original version, but this is a newer formula that has hyaluronic acid in it. It’s a much thinner formula. And it scores really well on EWG — that’s what made me curious to switch. I always get nervous with trying different sunscreens, that it’s going to make me break out, but it’s also really important to me that it’s safe to use every day.”

$42.00 See It!

Hailey Bieber: BeautyStat Vitamin C Serum

In a YouTube video, Hailey Bieber called this BeautyStat vitamin C serum one of her “holy grail products.” The Rhode founder declared, “It has changed my skin.”

$77.00 See It!

Eva Mendes: True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

The actress told The Strategist, “I carry this with me and I reapply it a few times. I use it on my hands. I hate the way my hands feel after I wash them. I’m pretty obsessive about the oil because it feels so good. I trust it. I don’t have the technical reasons. I love that it’s botanically based, of course, but my skin just says, ‘Yes, please.’ It asks for it. I know that sounds weird, but my skin craves it.”

Starting at $66.00 See It!

Olivia Culpo: Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

On Amazon Live, the model said, “This is what I use first and foremost when I’m getting ready for anything. It whitens and brightens the eyes, which I love. It instantly works!’

$20.00 See It!

Drew Barrymore: Sunday Rileys Good Genes

“I’m going to talk about a cult classic, Sunday Riley Good Genes,” the TV host shared on Instagram. “It’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face. If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin.”

Starting at $37.00 See It!

Hailee Steinfeld: Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

The Dickinson star told The Strategist, “This eyebrow gel is a lifesaver. I put it on in the morning and I’m good all day. It doesn’t get flaky. It doesn’t get funky after a couple hours. Also, if I’m really hitting the town, I’ll throw on the Anastasia Brow Freeze, and these things aren’t moving. It is such a great product. Also, side note, I recently listened to this incredible podcast with Anastasia and I really didn’t know her story, and it was so incredible. It made me love her products and the brand that she’s created even more.”

$22.00 See It!

Meghann Fahy: The Ordinary Niacinamide

“This is $6, which is ridiculous,” the White Lotus actress gushed to The Strategist. “It’s really rare to find beauty products that work and are that affordable. A friend introduced me to it originally. I put it on after I cleanse and before I put on my SPF in the morning or my lotion at night. It helps with unevenness and smoothing the texture of my skin. I was totally shocked by how well it worked when I first started using it a couple of years ago. It’s definitely a go-to now. I was even giving out bottles of it to friends. I was like, ‘This stuff is gonna change your skin.'”

$6.00 See It!

Ariana Madix: COSRX Snail Mucin Hydrating Serum

The Vanderpump Rules star loves the no. 1 bestseller in facial serums on Amazon! She told The Strategist, “It feels really nice. I feel like sometimes I moisturize and then ten minutes later I don’t feel moisturized anymore. This stuff really sinks into my skin and keeps me moisturized.”

Was $25 You Save 36% On Sale: $16 See It!

Hannah Brown: Vegamour Dry Shampoo

The former Bachelorette opened up to The Strategist about her haircare beauty secret. “With the Vegamour dry shampoo, my hair looks and feels cleaner, and it allows me to have that balance that I want between washes. Not all dry shampoos are made the same — they don’t all work and do the trick, and some make your hair sticky or chalky looking. I don’t have any of that with the Vegamour. It just gives me all the benefits of lighter, bouncy hair, and I think it smells great.”

$18.00 See It!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist

The model told W Magazine that the Caudalie Beauty Elixir is “a product you can use all day, everyday throughout your day. There’s no right or wrong way to use it, and it just feels incredible. It’s such a revival for the skin. It’s a great way to set makeup. I love it use on the a hot day, or even just to have one in my handbag. It’s brilliant for traveling, it’s fantastic for keeping the skin supple and glowy and moisturized during flights and certainly great when you’re landing after a long redeye. It’s just one of those products I’ve not had be a part of my makeup bag.”

$20.00 See It!

Lisa Barlow: NYX Butter Gloss in Madeleine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star swears by this drugstore lip gloss! She told The Strategist, “Tom Ford lip gloss was all I wore until I found this about three months ago. Makeup artist Morgan Fay introduced me to this. She put it on me, and I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m obsessed. I literally went and bought 50 of them right after. It’s the perfect pinky-brown color, and the formula’s not super-sticky. I have it in every glove box and bag now.”

$6.00 See It!