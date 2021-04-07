21 Extremely Flattering Maxi Dresses That Will Boost Your Confidence This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi dresses are one of the first garments that we shop for when the weather starts warming up. We love wearing them with denim jackets in the spring and on their own once the weather really heats up in the summer!

Maxi dresses come in a ton of different styles, but wearing any type of maxi dress can instantly make Us feel dressed up and put together — no matter how casual the look is. We wanted to find the most flattering maxi dresses out there so that you can get a jump start on revitalizing your wardrobe for the spring and summer. Each of these frocks is flattering, affordable and going to give you insane amounts of confidence!

Casual Everyday Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This R.Vivimos vintage style maxi dress is a perfect daytime frock to wear if you want to look a bit dressier!

2. We Also Love: If you’re going for an ultra-casual look, this short-sleeve maxi from GRECERELLE is perfect — plus it has pockets!

3. We Also Love: This maxi from YESNO is incredibly billowy and the perfect dress to wear for all-day comfort.

4. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a more fitted look, this maxi dress from VIISHOW has an empire-waist style that’s super flattering!

5. We Also Love: This maxi dress from Hount has that same empire waist design, but rather than short sleeves it’s cut in a sleeveless style.

6. We Also Love: We’re completely in love with the dreamy tie-dye print on this spaghetti strap maxi from OURS!

7. We Also Love: The beachy vibes of this strapless ruffle maxi dress from Yidarton make it one of our best finds yet!

Dressy Evening Maxi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky maxi dress from Yimeili will give you the most incredible show-stopping look!

9. We Also Love: This V-neck maxi dress from II ININ is just a bit more casual, but it’s still the perfect match for a pair of killer heels.

10. We Also Love: This embroidered maxi dress from BerryGo has a sophisticated look that you can wear out to dinner or to brunch!

11. We Also Love: The statement-making backless design and ruching on this fitted maxi dress from SheIn is a favorite with shoppers!

12. We Also Love: You’ll feel like a total knockout in this gorgeous off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Ever-Pretty!

Wrap-Style Maxi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers always come back to this adorable polka-dot wrap maxi dress from ECOWISH — and we totally get why!

14. We Also Love: Wrap dresses are especially flattering for plus sizes, and this maxi dress from Milumia is definitely one of our favorites!

15. We Also Love: This knit maxi dress from Yidarton has a draped wrap skirt that looks so incredible on the body.

16. We Also Love: Love leopard print? This sleeveless wrap maxi dress from Dokuritu is calling your name!

17. We Also Love: You’re going to love the flouncy ruffle short sleeves on this wrap maxi from Fleur Wood!

Boho Maxi Dresses

18. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to boho-style dresses, we always love checking out what R.Vivimos has in store. We think we may have found our all-time favorite maxi with this stunner!

19. We Also Love: This PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress is a bestseller that shoppers love for the quintessential boho look.

20. We Also Love: Our jaw literally dropped when we saw this voluminous ruffle maxi dress from R.Vivimos!

21. We Also Love: We also love boho dresses that are covered in lace, and this maxi version from Bdcoco is an angelic dream.

