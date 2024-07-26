Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

She may be a duchess, but to Us Meghan Markle is the queen of quiet luxury style. Whether she’s wearing a breezy beach look or at an awards show red carpet, her style always slays the trend — and her latest look is no different. Our favorite part? Her chic Chanel shoes — and we were able to find a lookalike for $70 on Amazon.

Sporting her usual sophisticated and minimalistic style, the American Riviera Orchard founder made it easy to recreate her latest look. She wore a classic, French girl-esque style, pairing together some La Ligne Molly Jeans and a classic white button down from Anine Bing. She accessorized it with several pieces like this Ariel Gordon gold pendant necklace and a Cannage Lady Dior two-way handbag. But what we were most excited to incorporate into our own wardrobes were her Chanel two-tone flats — and thankfully we found a pair on Amazon just like her for just $70.

Get the Shodense Two Tone Cap Toe Bow Flats for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

You truly can barely tell the difference between Markle’s Chanel flats and these ones — except when looking at the price tag. They were designed with the exact same rounded toe style, two-tone design and bow detail at the top of the shoe. They come in Markle’s color combo of choice (nude and black), but also a few other colors as well like white and black too. They’re made of durable rubber soles and come in all shoe sizes ranging from 4 to 11.

Like many other Chanel-inspired pieces, these shoes are a true wardrobe classic and a timeless style. You can wear them with several iterations of Markle’s outfit, like a pair of white denim and a blouse or a pair of trousers and a blazer for the office as well. However, they’d also be cute for wearing Blair Waldorf-style, from the hit HBO show Gossip Girl, with a tweed skirt and matching headband.

Unlike Markle’s actual Chanel flats (which were likely $1,000+), you can get these ballet flats for just $70 on Amazon. They’re a worthy investment in your shoe collection for both their Markle style stamp-of-approval and their sophistication and timelessness. Happy shopping!

See it: Get the Shodense Two Tone Cap Toe Bow Flats for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

