She may be a duchess, but to Us Meghan Markle is the queen of quiet luxury style. Whether she’s wearing a breezy beach look or at an awards show red carpet, her style always slays the trend — and her latest look is no different. Our favorite part? Her chic Chanel shoes — and we were able to find a lookalike for $70 on Amazon.
Sporting her usual sophisticated and minimalistic style, the American Riviera Orchard founder made it easy to recreate her latest look. She wore a classic, French girl-esque style, pairing together some La Ligne Molly Jeans and a classic white button down from Anine Bing. She accessorized it with several pieces like this Ariel Gordon gold pendant necklace and a Cannage Lady Dior two-way handbag. But what we were most excited to incorporate into our own wardrobes were her Chanel two-tone flats — and thankfully we found a pair on Amazon just like her for just $70.
Get the Shodense Two Tone Cap Toe Bow Flats for just $70 at Amazon!
You truly can barely tell the difference between Markle’s Chanel flats and these ones — except when looking at the price tag. They were designed with the exact same rounded toe style, two-tone design and bow detail at the top of the shoe. They come in Markle’s color combo of choice (nude and black), but also a few other colors as well like white and black too. They’re made of durable rubber soles and come in all shoe sizes ranging from 4 to 11.
Like many other Chanel-inspired pieces, these shoes are a true wardrobe classic and a timeless style. You can wear them with several iterations of Markle’s outfit, like a pair of white denim and a blouse or a pair of trousers and a blazer for the office as well. However, they’d also be cute for wearing Blair Waldorf-style, from the hit HBO show Gossip Girl, with a tweed skirt and matching headband.
Unlike Markle’s actual Chanel flats (which were likely $1,000+), you can get these ballet flats for just $70 on Amazon. They’re a worthy investment in your shoe collection for both their Markle style stamp-of-approval and their sophistication and timelessness. Happy shopping!
