Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Meghan Markle’s style isn’t always easy to emulate. We usually have to search for lookalikes to recreate her looks, as she’s usually seen in pricey designer pieces. When an affordable pick does make its way into her wardrobe, word spreads, and it usually starts to sell out — fast!

Luckily, we’ve caught this find early enough that it’s still in stock at Amazon — and on sale! You can grab the Duchess of Sussex’s exact pair of sunglasses (in the exact colorway) for under $50 if you’re quick!

Get the Blenders Eyewear Grove Sunglasses in Midnight Drama (originally $59) on sale for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Channel Meghan Markle’s $1,295 Cape Coat With This $53 Amazon Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to bundle up like Meghan Markle? We’ve got you. The Duchess of Sussex has been attending the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver alongside her husband, Prince Harry. The couple stopped by […]

Markle has been spotted in numerous outfits over the past week, as she’s attended numerous practices during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Canada alongside her husband, Prince Harry, who actually founded the Games back in 2014.

On Thursday, February 15, Markle dressed warm in a puffer coat and winter boots, protecting her eyes from the sun in a pair of polarized Blenders Eyewear Grove Sunglasses. She wore the all-black Midnight Drama color for a classic, versatile look!

These sunglasses, which offer 100% UV protection, have a subtle cat-eye shape and a medium-large fit for a cool-girl vibe (and extra coverage — A+ if you want to go makeup-free!). Since the lenses are polarized, they filter bright, reflected light for a clearer, glare-free wear experience. So good for driving, the beach, anything!

These glossy sunnies, which have acetate temples, are also available in three other shades on Amazon, all of which are on sale. Copy Markle’s exact accessory or put your own spin on it with a different color! Just make sure you grab your pick before it sells out . . . because it could be any second now!

Not your style? Shop more from Blenders Eyewear here and explore more sunglasses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Love Margot Robbie's Pink Designer Bag? Get a Lookalike for $5,000 Less! The Barbie movie may have hit theaters last summer, but executive producer and star Margot Robbie is still bringing out the Barbiecore looks. The Oscar-nominated actress just stepped out in an all-pink ensemble with a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta bag for a Barbie screening. The designer purse retails for over $5,000, which is way out of our […]