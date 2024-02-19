Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Meghan Markle’s style isn’t always easy to emulate. We usually have to search for lookalikes to recreate her looks, as she’s usually seen in pricey designer pieces. When an affordable pick does make its way into her wardrobe, word spreads, and it usually starts to sell out — fast!
Luckily, we’ve caught this find early enough that it’s still in stock at Amazon — and on sale! You can grab the Duchess of Sussex’s exact pair of sunglasses (in the exact colorway) for under $50 if you’re quick!
Get the Blenders Eyewear Grove Sunglasses in Midnight Drama (originally $59) on sale for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.
Markle has been spotted in numerous outfits over the past week, as she’s attended numerous practices during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Canada alongside her husband, Prince Harry, who actually founded the Games back in 2014.
On Thursday, February 15, Markle dressed warm in a puffer coat and winter boots, protecting her eyes from the sun in a pair of polarized Blenders Eyewear Grove Sunglasses. She wore the all-black Midnight Drama color for a classic, versatile look!
These sunglasses, which offer 100% UV protection, have a subtle cat-eye shape and a medium-large fit for a cool-girl vibe (and extra coverage — A+ if you want to go makeup-free!). Since the lenses are polarized, they filter bright, reflected light for a clearer, glare-free wear experience. So good for driving, the beach, anything!
These glossy sunnies, which have acetate temples, are also available in three other shades on Amazon, all of which are on sale. Copy Markle’s exact accessory or put your own spin on it with a different color! Just make sure you grab your pick before it sells out . . . because it could be any second now!
