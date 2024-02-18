Your account
Love Margot Robbie’s Pink Designer Bag? Get a Lookalike for $5,000 Less

Margot Robbie
The Barbie movie may have hit theaters last summer, but executive producer and star Margot Robbie is still bringing out the Barbiecore looks. The Oscar-nominated actress just stepped out in an all-pink ensemble with a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta bag for a Barbie screening. The designer purse retails for over $5,000, which is way out of our budget. But you can score a luxury lookalike for only $50 over at Amazon!

This pink woven handbag channels Bottega Veneta without breaking the bank. Complete with a detachable shoulder strap, this top handle purse doubles as a crossbody! We’re seriously smitten with the bright shade for spring. It’s the perfect pop of color to make any outfit stand out. But if pink isn’t your preference, there are 13 other options to choose from. Keep it simple with basic black, white or brown — or stay on trend with gold or silver!

pink woven handbag
Get the ZEDIUH Woven Top Handle Handbag for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Made from vegan leather, this woven handbag is super soft and stylish. It’s the perfect size to take from day to night — large enough to hold your essentials but compact enough for on-the-go adventures. And it’s lightweight, so you won’t break a sweat lugging around all of your belongings!

If you’re anything like Us, then you tend to stick with neutrals for your everyday ensembles. Spice up an LBD with this vibrant handbag in pink, green or yellow! We’d also style this shoulder bag with blue jeans and a white tee for an easy OOTD.

black woven handbag
One shopper said that this woven handbag is a “cute [lookalike] for Bottega.” Another customer called this purse a “great statement piece” that “looks expensive.” But if this particular style isn’t for you, check out other woven handbags below!

Other Woven Handbags We Love:

Hobo Bags for Women Woven Tote Bag Woven Shoulder Bag Crossbody Satchel Bag Fashion Woven Purses Tote Handbag 2023
Upbull

Upbull Woven Satchel

$80
Woven Bag for Women, Vegan Leather Tote Bag Large Summer Beach Travel Handbag and Purse Retro Handmade Shoulder Bag (Brown)
Queenoris
You save: 57%

Queenoris Woven Tote Bag

$56$130
Woven Crossbody Bags For Women, Small Handmade Purse Clutch Shoulderbag Handbag, Zipper Closure (Green)
ZEDIUH

ZEDIUH Crossbody Clutch

$50
Women Vegan Leather Hand-Woven Tote Handbag Fashion Shoulder Top-handle Bag All-Match Underarm Bag with Purse (Bronze)
JINMANXUE

JINMANZUE Vegan Leather Tote and Pouch

$58
Woven Dumpling Bag for Women Clutch Purses, Cloud Crossbody Handbag Soft Shoulder Bag
Gossky

Gossky Cloud Clutch

$60
RISEWRD Woven Bag for Women, Vegan Leather Tote Bag Summer Beach Retro Purse and Handbag Underarm Bag Handmade Shoulder Bag (wine red)
RISEWRD

RISEWRD Woven Shoulder Bag

$43
