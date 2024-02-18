Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The Barbie movie may have hit theaters last summer, but executive producer and star Margot Robbie is still bringing out the Barbiecore looks. The Oscar-nominated actress just stepped out in an all-pink ensemble with a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta bag for a Barbie screening. The designer purse retails for over $5,000, which is way out of our budget. But you can score a luxury lookalike for only $50 over at Amazon!
This pink woven handbag channels Bottega Veneta without breaking the bank. Complete with a detachable shoulder strap, this top handle purse doubles as a crossbody! We’re seriously smitten with the bright shade for spring. It’s the perfect pop of color to make any outfit stand out. But if pink isn’t your preference, there are 13 other options to choose from. Keep it simple with basic black, white or brown — or stay on trend with gold or silver!
Get the ZEDIUH Woven Top Handle Handbag for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
Made from vegan leather, this woven handbag is super soft and stylish. It’s the perfect size to take from day to night — large enough to hold your essentials but compact enough for on-the-go adventures. And it’s lightweight, so you won’t break a sweat lugging around all of your belongings!
If you’re anything like Us, then you tend to stick with neutrals for your everyday ensembles. Spice up an LBD with this vibrant handbag in pink, green or yellow! We’d also style this shoulder bag with blue jeans and a white tee for an easy OOTD.
One shopper said that this woven handbag is a “cute [lookalike] for Bottega.” Another customer called this purse a “great statement piece” that “looks expensive.” But if this particular style isn’t for you, check out other woven handbags below!