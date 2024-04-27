Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to sleeping, I’m very particular and want to take a nap. When I’m awake, I always search for products that will take my slumber skills to the next level. One way I do that is by acquiring and swapping out my pajama styles. What’s more, I tend to opt for styles with shorts when it’s hot outside and for cozy numbers when it’s cold out. Are you looking for a new pair of pajamas? I found my favorite comfiest pajama set on Amazon — and it’s 41% off right now (lucky you)!

This Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set is optimal for those upcoming hot, sweat-inducing nights, and it’s super cute. It features a 56% cotton, 37% modal and 7% elastane material blend for a breathable, stretchy and durable option. Also, they have the cutest notch collar for a sharp look that will make your slumber even more stylish.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The beauty of these pajamas is that they’re so breezy. You could wear them with slippers. Or, you can throw on your favorite slide sandals for a sporty take. Further, these pajamas come in 10 colors and have an XS to 7X size range.

In regards to this pajama set, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love the fabric and feel. I’m pleasantly surprised! I’ll buy more.” Another reviewer added, “The minute they arrived, I tried them on. They went straight into the washing machine. They washed really well and are so comfortable. I’m looking forward to getting other colors.”

Furthermore, no matter the season, having comfy clothes to sleep in is crucial no matter the season. If you need a breezy shorts pajama set, this set from Amazon could be your answer!

