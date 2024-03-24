Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that it’s officially spring, many of Us are either traveling somewhere warm or anxiously awaiting the turn of summer. The warmer temperatures are exciting, but we’re even more excited about the slew of new garments and colors that warmer temperatures bring — we trade coats for shorts, beiges for pastels and boots for sandals. It’s a transition we look forward to every year!

If you’re spring breaking to a new city this spring or are planning a trip to Europe this summer, be prepared: you’ll get your fair share (and more) of walking. But we know…most walking shoes aren’t the most fashionable. In fact, we would go as far as to say some are style killers! If the thought of ruining your outfit with walking shoes sounds less than ideal, you’re probably wishing you could wear your favorite pair of sandals to walk around and call it a day.

This sounds great in theory — that is until you realize that this would turn pretty painful pretty quickly. To tackle this conundrum, we searched high and low to find comfortable sandals that are as stylish as your current favorites and as supportive as a pair of sneakers. Was it easy? No. Were we successful? Yes! Check out these 13 chic sandals that will elevate your outfit while keeping your feet happy.

1. Made for you: Adjustable straps allow you to make these sandals your own — literally. You would never believe they have built-in orthotics — $140!

2. Getting taller: If you want to gain an inch and a half, you can do so effortlessly. Turn heads while you rock your vacation ‘fit — $100!

3. Anatomical support: These trendy sandals provide arch support while giving you firm traction on any surface you come across — $65!

4. Super strappy: There are 22 different color varieties to choose from and we’re telling you: you’ll want them all — $140!

5. Crowd favorite: Earthy and chic, you’ll love the blend of textures on this eco-friendly wedge. Bonus: it has an OrthoLite Eco footbed — originally $90, now $67!

6. Doctor’s orders: If you know about supportive shoes, you know about Dr. Scholl’s. These lightweight sandals are destined to be comfortable — originally $80, now $50!

7. Real leather: Soft microfiber lining and a real leather exterior make these sandals breathable, cushiony and ideal for all things walking — originally $52, now $42!

8. Fairy-like: These sandals have a minimalist design, pairing perfectly with your dress, jeans, skirt and any other garment you have on hand — $160!

9. Skater cool: If you’re looking for a sandal sneaker hybrid, you landed in the right place. These wedges will be your new favorite shoes — originally $95, now $60!

10. Beach braids: You probably haven’t seen a sandal quite like this one. Grab it in a regular or wide size depending on your feet — originally $50, now $28!

11. Classic flip flop: These classic flip flops are leveled up with added comfort, requiring no initial break-in period — originally $40, now $28!

12. Happy feet: A slip-on design adds to the “pro” column of these sandals. An ultra-lightweight design is icing on the cake — originally $50, now $43!

13. All dressed up: Sandals can go casual or classy depending on what you wear them with! All you need is a sundress and these sandals for an elegant look — $40!