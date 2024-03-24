Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: we’re all fighting the clock. Aging comes with many positives — after all, getting older means you’ll have lived through many chapters, gained wisdom, met all kinds of people and taken some wild adventures — but for many, skin aging isn’t one of those positives. As much as we would like to say it doesn’t bother Us, seeing our skin inevitably wrinkle isn’t easy, especially when it completely dulls too!

Skin can dull for many reasons including stress (believe it or not!), dehydration and a buildup of dead skin cells, but chances are you’re not perpetually on edge and skipping your basic exfoliating and moisturizing protocol. Luckily, unlike wrinkling, dullness isn’t inevitable; in fact, with the right products, you can have a complexion more radiant than it was in your 20s!

You probably weren’t able to splurge on luxury skincare in those years, but if you have a little wiggle room nowadays, get ready for luminous skin! These German glow drops restore the skin’s radiance by evening skin tone, refining pores, reducing irritation and deeply hydrating.

Wild rose extract works to improve your skin’s texture and brightness while purslane boosts levels of omega 3s and vitamin A that regulate oil production, moisturize and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid, a well-known superstar ingredient, replenishes skin at a molecular level, giving your skin a soft, plump look. The formula also contains the potent polygonum bistorta root that acts as an antimicrobial anti-aging agent. When all is said and done, it’s no wonder your skin glows!

And since the formula is gentle and contains no parabens, PEGs or parabens, it is suitable for all skin types and textures; whether you have sensitive skin, large pores, dull skin, aging skin or dry skin, these powerful drops work on a molecular level to replenish your complexion. It’s all in the science!

In a study conducted by Dr. Sturm, 96% of user participants agreed their skin looked instantly more radiant while 99% agreed their skin had a healthy, natural glow — that’s pretty telling if you ask Us! The brand recommends using these drops as a last step of your morning or evening skincare routine, so you can apply them either over makeup or over cleansed and hydrated skin.

To apply, simply fill a pipette with serum and spread it evenly over the face, under eyes and neck. You’re good to go! You can even mix the drops into your moisturizer if that’s easier, but no matter how you apply it, you’ll get the regenerative benefits golden-age users rave about. These drops are almost like a secret hack — you’re welcome for spilling the tea!

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops for $160 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

