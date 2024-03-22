Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anything “Italian” just sounds luxury: Italian watches, Italian cars, Italian fashion and of course, Italian skincare. If you’re looking for a luxe Italian balm that gives you three anti-aging benefits in one tiny stick, or maybe you didn’t even know you were looking until reading this now, you’ve landed in the perfect place. This balm is chocked full of white truffles that will transport you right to Venice. Let’s talk about it!

All you need to know about white truffles is that they are extraordinarily rare, powerful antioxidants. The truffles are only found in a specific part of Italy for a few months of the year, so every truffle is coveted (and expensive!). They contain six times more antioxidants (which slow the visible signs of aging) than propolis and 11 times more flavonoids, allowing the balm to easily smooth out eye wrinkles and fine lines, correct dark spots and restore youthful elasticity.

Related: The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Here — Get the Details and the Best Deals Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change. Welcome to the very first Amazon Big Spring Sale! If you’ve been feeling antsy for Prime Day, this spring 2024 shopping event is here to fill that void — with tons and tons of amazing […]

The other powerhouse ingredients in this formula are vitamin C and vegan collagen which work together to brighten and firm. Vitamin C evens out your complexion by blurring hyperpigmentation and protecting against environmental pollutants while collagen gives skin a bouncy, supple appearance — it’s a dynamic duo! The balm uses a “golden” 85 to 15 ratio of vitamin C to collagen. Plus, ceramides and shea butter deeply hydrate the skin, even dry patches, so you’ll be left with a glowing, radiant appearance that gets you carded at the bar!

What’s great about this multipurpose stick is that it’s just that — multipurpose. You can put it everywhere, whether that’s your forehead, neck, under eyes, lips, elbows or any other dry part of your face or body. We recommend all of the above for maximum effectiveness. And you’ll want to — this formula has a floral citrus scent that smells like an expensive perfume. You’ll look good and smell good too!

Since it comes in a balm form rather than a serum, there’s nothing to drip, drop or stain your clothes. The lightweight formula glides on smoothly and absorbs quickly into your skin, so you won’t have to worry about oiliness, stickiness, residue or pore clogging. Simply apply one to three swipes on areas that need it and you’re good to go! It can be used any time of day, so try incorporating it into your morning and/or evening skincare routines or try keeping it in your purse for a midday skincare sesh.

You’d think a balm with so many uses and rare white truffles would be expensive, but this one is the price of a few almond milk lattes. We would be willing to trade a few coffees for a youthful glow… but that’s just Us!

See it: Get the d’Alba Italian Truffle Double All-in-One Balm Treatment for $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other anti-aging balms on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!