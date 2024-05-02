Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Victoria Beckham just celebrated her 50th birthday, complete with a Spice Girls reunion. The singer has managed to retain her youthful radiance from the ‘90s while aging gracefully. So, what’s her beauty secret?

Osea body oil! “I love a warm bath, especially on days when I’m on back-to-back calls,” the fashion designer told Harper’s Bazaar. “I usually follow this with the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil and use it on my damp skin to lock in moisture.”

Related: Bella Hadid Says You Can Skip Makeup When You Use This Luxe Moisturizer Have you ever wondered what celebrities carry around in their bags? I imagined the obvious things, like a wallet, phone, keys and maybe a few lip products, but Bella Hadid keeps her purse stocked to the brim with everything she could ever need. The model recently gave fans an inside look into what she keeps in her […]

Keep your skin hydrated and healthy with this luxurious beauty product!

Get the Osea Body Undaria Algae Body Oil for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Enriched with undaria algae, this Osea body oil nourishes and firms your skin for an all-over glow without the greasiness! Shoppers and skincare experts alike say that this vegan body oil leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth. In fact, 100% of participants in a clinical study showed an instant improvement in skin elasticity and moisturization.

Related: This Ashley Tisdale-Approved Face Mask 'Delivers' According to Reviewers Though we’re officially in spring and the weather is beginning to show it, your skin can still not feel or look its best. Due to spring’s finicky weather pattern this year, it could be causing your skin to look dull and not as vibrant as it used to feel. But it doesn’t have to stay that way! Ashley Tisdale, known for […]

A lightweight body oil that makes our body feel snatched and toned? Sign Us up! Plus, the subtle citrus scent will make you feel like you’re on vacation. Pamper yourself post-shower with this fast-absorbing dry body oil.

Get the Osea Body Undaria Algae Body Oil for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

One reviewer raved, “I love this body oil. For one it smells great, secondly it leaves your skin baby smooth. My skin loves this oil and absorbs it right away. Im not left feeling greasy but moisturized.” Another customer commented, “This oil is well worth the cost. This product leaves my skin hydrated and glowing without being oily as so many of these types of products do. I am not a fan of strong scented body products, and this is perfect if you are sensitive to strong smelling products, as this has barely any scent at all.”

See It! Get the Osea Body Undaria Algae Body Oil for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Take a page out of Posh Spice’s book and try this Osea body oil today!

Related: This Is What Khloe Kardashian Smells Like — It's Only $54 It’s easy to imagine what celebrities might look and sound like IRL, but have you ever wondered what they smell like? We get so used to seeing them 2D in our favorite shows and movies that we forget celebs are real people. They take up space and wear perfume! If expensive is your guess, you’re […]