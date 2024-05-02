Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though we’re officially in spring and the weather is beginning to show it, your skin can still not feel or look its best. Due to spring’s finicky weather pattern this year, it could be causing your skin to look dull and not as vibrant as it used to feel. But it doesn’t have to stay that way! Ashley Tisdale, known for starring in the High School Musical franchise and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, knows how to manage her skin — and we found her favorite face mask that’s available to shop now on Amazon!

In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Tisdale said she loves this face mask for various reasons. “I love this face mask because it leaves my skin feeling fresh and glowy,” Tisdale told the publication. “Some masks have acids that are too intense for my skin, but this one uses fruit enzymes—it works well and doesn’t leave my skin red.”

This Jan Marini Skin Research Skin Zyme Mask will help revitalize your skin and bring back its youthful glow — seriously! The SkinZyme mask features a blend of orange flower extract, papaya fruit extract and more for a healthy formula that’s suitable for most skin types. It’s good for reducing dark spots, wrinkles and redness — it’s great for blemish-prone skin as well!

We do not doubt that you know how to use a face mask, and using this one is also a simple task. First, apply the mask in a thin, even layer over the entire face (and neck, if desired) and let it settle for up to 20 minutes. Then, remove it with a washcloth and splash water on your face 10 to 15 times with lukewarm water. Finally, clot your face dry with a towel and apply your favorite face moisturizer.

While reviewing and discussing this face mask, one Amazon reviewer said, “I’m a licensed esthetician, and I approve this product! No matter how many professional or retail brands I use, I keep coming back to this one.” Another reviewer added, “I have used this enzyme mask for years, and it delivers results every time.”

So, if you’re looking for the next nifty tool to add to your beauty routine to rejuvenate your skin, this Ashley Tisdale-approved face mask could do the trick!

