Pucker up! It’s officially cuffing season. Meet Us under the mistletoe on Christmas or at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Want your lips to be extra luscious for the holidays? Thanks to a tip from Ashley Tisdale, we have the secret behind the perfect pout.

Over the summer, the High School Musical star shared her favorite wellness essentials with New Beauty — and since she’s the founder of beauty brand Being Frenshe, we trust her taste. Tisdale said, “I love ILIA, their lip gloss — I use it at night.” Part balm, part gloss, part oil and part tint, this multi-purpose product will leave your lips soft and silky-smooth. Keep scrolling to shop this celeb-approved staple!

Get the Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ilia’s Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil delivers buildable color with a satin sheen. Unlike other lip glosses on the market, this hydrating balm is anything but sticky. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and a botanical blend, this tinted oil adds a burst of moisture for plump, kissable lips. Available in six shades, from Neutral Nude to Tropical Pink!

Tisdale isn’t the only famous fan of the clean beauty brand. Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern and Pamela Anderson also use these vegan, non-toxic, organic and cruelty-free products. Simple ingredients for superior skincare!

Just read these rave reviews from customers!

Shine like Ashley Tisdale this holiday season with the Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil!

