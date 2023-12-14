Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we could bottle up the beauty of any celebrity, we’d probably pick Jennifer Aniston. Ever since Friends, we’ve been fans of the actress’ sunny disposition and sun-kissed demeanor. She’s got that girl-next-door glam — aspirational yet accessible. We also respect that The Morning Show star has aged gracefully, reminding Us that real women have wrinkles (as minimal as hers may be). That being said, we wouldn’t mind smoothing out our fine lines just a tad — and thanks to Aniston’s advice, we now have a skincare solution.

Over the summer, the Emmy winner opened up to Byrdie about her wellness routine. “Shani Darden is a facialist here, and I love her,” Aniston said. “Her retinol is so good, and her serums are fantastic. Her products are so good. She’s such a skin guru, and it starts with herself. She’s her own guinea pig. She has a great lab that she works with, and the packaging is beautiful. Everything is really great.”

And just like that, we scored Aniston’s beauty secret! The Shani Darden Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum reduces wrinkles, smooths skin texture and brightens dark spots for a radically radiant complexion. If you want to glow like our favorite golden girl, then keep scrolling to shop this serum!

Get the Shani Darden Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum for just $88 at Amazon!

Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum is a game-changer for glowing skin. This multi-tasking serum gently targets visible signs of aging for a more youthful-looking complexion. Formulated with encapsulated retinol and lactic acid, this serum also exfoliates the skin for illuminated results.

According to a clinical study, 97% of participants saw an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles, while 93% saw an improvement in skin texture! Apply this serum at night after your cleanser and toner. Start with one or two nights a week to build tolerance before increasing your weekly use.

Age like Aniston with the Shani Darden Anti-Aging Serum!

