Zendaya Serves Up Forbidden Fruit Vibes in Moody Gown at 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya is back at the Met Gala.

The actress, 27, graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, wearing a grungey floral look designed by Maison Margiela Couture, perfectly nailing the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “The Garden of Time” dress code.

Her edgy ensemble — which was a reinterpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 design — featured a shimmery green corset bodice and navy blue and silver fabric that draped around her body. The garment was embellished with leaf and fruit details. The Challengers star teamed her look with Bulgari jewelry and an elaborate headpiece featuring mesh that partially covered her face and a tall feather.

For glam, Zendaya rocked dark makeup including black eyeliner, burgundy eyeshadow and dark brown lips. She tweezed her eyebrows into thin lines and her honey-blonde hair was styled in an updo.

On the red carpet, she posed with longtime stylist Law Roach, who wore a sleek suit.

Zendaya previously teased her look at the premiere of the Challengers in Los Angeles in April, telling E! News, “We have some ideas.”

She also spoke about returning to the exclusive gala after her last appearance in 2019. “It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met,” she told the news outlet.

Zendaya’s Met Ball comeback also marked her first as a co-chair. She assumed the title alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and of course, Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced their roles in February.

Before her hiatus, Zendaya was a staple at fashion’s biggest night following her debut in 2015.

For her first Met Gala, which featured the theme “China: Through The Looking Glass,” Zendaya wore an artful dress by Fausto Puglisi. The look featured a plunging black velvet bodice and a structural red skirt that was adorned with sun-shaped embellishments.

The following year, Zendaya attended as a guest of Michael Kors, rocking a floor-length gold chainmail gown by the designer. She teamed the look with a glossy bowl haircut. The theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

At her last Met in 2019, Zendaya channeled Cinderella at the ball with the theme being “Camp: Notes on Fashion” that year. She was fairy tale royalty in a bespoke Tommy Hilfiger gown that featured puff sleeves and a billowing skirt. As she posed for photographers, her stylist Law Roach — who was dressed as her fairy godmother — waved his wand, making Zendaya’s dress light up.