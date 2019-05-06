Met Gala

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

By
Lady Gaga met gala 2019
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.  Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
66

Fashion’s biggest night has arrived! Stars are hitting the red — ahem, pink — carpet at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday, May 6, in their designer best to celebrate this year’s theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” in which the writer defines the term as a “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Met curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue he believes the Costume Institute’s exhibit and corresponding fashion will “have a lot of cultural resonance” in today’s age.

Hosted by the kings and queens of modern camp — Harry Styles, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga and Serena Williams — the 2019 theme is much more open to interpretation that previous years (think: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in 2018 or 2015’s “China: Through the Looking Glass”), which means there is no telling what the red carpet will bring. Meat dress 2.0? We wouldn’t be surprised.

But one thing is certain: stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Emma Stone, Gal Gadot and more are teaming with high-fashion designers to bring their sartorial A-game — and, hopefully, a bit of over-the-top extravagance. After all, a pretty dress alone will not land you atop the Met Gala best-dressed list.

Keep scrolling to see all the sparkling dresses, gorgeous gowns, cool jumpsuits and more from the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet!

