From Kylie and Kendall to Priyanka Chopra and Emma Stone, see what the stars wore to the Annual Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday, May 7, 2018. Guests have dressed according to this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with many wearing couture gowns and tuxes heavily influenced by religious references (the heavily embellished gilding, cross iconography and angel-inspired moments).

There were shimmering and heavily embellished gilded frocks, cross iconography, angel-inspired moments — and even a lot of the color red— but the ladies of the red carpet dressed to kill. Or rather, they dressed to resurrect. Not to mention, hosts Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace totally shut down the red carpet. It was another year of outrageous and exquisite fashion for the books!