Ben Affleck moved out of the house he shares with wife Jennifer Lopez “several weeks ago,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez, 54, have publicly addressed the move. Us reached out to both parties for comment.

Us previously confirmed in June 2023 that the couple, who wed in 2022 two decades after calling off their original engagement, purchased a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Lopez and Affleck sparked split speculation earlier this month when reports swirled that the pair hadn’t been seen together in 47 days. They were since spotted side-by-side on Thursday, May 17, in photos obtained by In Touch.

A second source addressed the breakup speculation, telling Us that Lopez and Affleck had not called it quits but were navigating marital struggles and had been living apart. (According to the source, Lopez is also looking for a new property but only as an investment.)

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the insider said earlier this week. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Lopez is gearing up to start her This Is Me … Live tour in June. The concerts will showcase songs from her latest studio album, This Is Me … Now, and its accompanying short film and behind-the-scenes documentary. Most of the tracks were inspired by Lopez’s rekindled romance with Affleck. (They initially called off their wedding plans in 2004 due to “excessive media attention,” per a statement at the time, and got back together in 2021.)

“I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this,” Lopez said in February’s This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music that I made and writing the words that I wrote. That’s gonna happen, and he doesn’t want to stop me. … But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck, meanwhile, explained in the doc that he was proud of Lopez’s artistic, self-funded endeavor.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in May 2021 after their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The Air director proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022 several months before they eloped in Las Vegas that July. Only the pair’s respective children served as wedding witnesses. (Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Affleck and Lopez renewed their vows one month later in August 2022 at his Georgia estate.