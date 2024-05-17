Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be weathering a storm in their two-year marriage but each of them is still wearing their wedding rings, as documented in photos this week.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on May 16, noting that Lopez, 54, is “is very focused on work.”

The insider added: “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Questions about the status of Lopez and Affleck’s relationship rose after the two were not photographed together for 47 days. Both Lopez and Affleck attended respective events — he was at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady in Los Angeles while she attended the Met Gala in NYC solo — without each other, raising some eyebrows. (In Touch obtained a photo of them together at a family event on May 16.)

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

The same source told Us that Lopez had been looking at homes in Los Angeles, while a second insider revealed that Affleck was not staying in the house they shared together. The second source also made it clear that they weren’t looking to separate.

Lopez and Affleck were first together in the early 2000s, breaking things off in January 2004. After nearly 20 years, they reunited and got married in July 2022.

Despite the apparent hardships the couple is going through, they’ve still be photographed wearing their wedding rings. Keep scrolling for all the details:

March 16

When Lopez and Affleck attended the Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this year, they were seated next to each other — and both showed off their wedding bands.

April 20

Affleck has been photographed wearing his ring as far back as April 20. At the time, he was spotted on an outing in Los Angeles. Most of the photos featured the actor with his left hand in his pocket. However, other images showed that he definitely had a ring on that finger.

May 4

During a separate L.A. outing, Affleck could be seen in a red flannel running across the street with the ring on his hand.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

May 11

The actor also went for a coffee run — this time wearing a blue flannel — and the wedding ring was still on.

May 16

Hours before Us Weekly broke news about their marital struggles, Lopez was photographed walking into an L.A. studio. While she was dressed pretty casual in a crop top and matching sweatpants, she still had her wedding band on. When asked about her love life by the photographers, Lopez kept quiet.