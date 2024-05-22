Affleck enjoyed a solo night out — but was still wearing his wedding band.

The actor, 51, was photographed leaving the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica on Tuesday, May 21, and seemed in good spirits as he appeared to dine with friends. Affleck wore khaki pants and a blue button-down. He was still sporting his wedding ring during the outing.

While Affleck was out to dinner, his wife, Jennifer Lopez, attended another Atlas movie premiere alone. On Tuesday, she walked the red carpet in Mexico City to promote the upcoming Netflix movie also starring Simu Liu. Despite being on a press tour, Lopez, 54, has stayed silent about the ongoing questions surrounding her marriage.

Us Weekly reported late last week that Affleck and Lopez were “having issues” in their relationship.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told Us at the time. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A separate insider revealed that the pair have no plans to separate just yet.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has a longstanding history as they first met and dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the Gigli movie set. He proposed in November 2002, and the couple set a wedding date for the following year. However, they never walked down the aisle and called off their engagement by January 2004.

Nearly 20 years later, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They rekindled their romance in 2021, and Affleck proposed in April 2022. By July of that year, they had tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony, opting for a larger wedding in August 2022.

News of their marital struggles started swirling earlier this month after they hadn’t been photographed together for 47 days. Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is urging them to work through their issues.

Related: Inside J. Lo and Jennifer Garner's Bond: What They've Said About Each Other Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have shared subtle details about their dynamic amid their respective relationships with Ben Affleck. Affleck and Garner initially met on the set of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and reconnected three years later. The pair exchanged vows in June 2005, welcoming daughter Violet six months later. The Alias alum later gave birth […]

“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a separate source told Us on May 21. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

Garner, 52, knows that being in the public eye “can put a strain” on any relationship, the insider added.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez has publicly addressed the rumors, but they both continue to be seen wearing their respective wedding rings. During the Atlas premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, May 20, Lopez did tease the “next act” of her life.

“I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just, like, a great time.”