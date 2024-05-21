Jennifer Lopez is continuing the press tour for her new film Atlas without husband Ben Affleck at her side.

After walking the red carpet solo at the sci-fi film’s Monday, May 20, premiere in Los Angeles, Lopez, 54, is now in Mexico, a source confirms to Us Weekly. She has Atlas press events and interviews scheduled for her trip. Affleck, meanwhile, is currently filming his upcoming sequel The Accountant 2.

Speculation about Lopez and Affleck’s status began to swirl earlier this month when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala solo after more than a month of stepping out without Affleck, 51. A second source subsequently told Us that the twosome “are having issues” in their marriage.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider explained. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Lopez will knick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month in Orlando. She released her ninth album, This Is Me … Now, in February. The record was accompanied by a film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

Despite her busy work schedule, Lopez made time for an outing with Affleck earlier this week. In photos obtained by In Touch, Lopez smiled as she got into a car with Affleck on Thursday, May 16. The outing in Los Angeles marked the couple’s first time being photographed together in 47 days.

Lopez and Affleck’s recent relationship woes are the latest chapter in their long history together. They first began dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The duo got engaged in November 2002, but called off the wedding and split in January 2004.

Lopez and Affleck both went on to welcome children with other people after their breakup; Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After their respective divorces from Anthony, 55, and Garner, 52, Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021. They tied the knot in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas and celebrated with a larger ceremony in Georgia one month later.

As they work on the issues in their marriage, Lopez and Affleck are currently living apart, the second source told Us. Lopez recently looked at a home in L.A. that she plans on buying as an investment property while Affleck has been staying in L.A., but not at the couple’s home. The insider added that Lopez and Affleck have no plans to separate despite their current living situation.

Atlas hits theaters on Friday, May 24.