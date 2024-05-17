Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photographed Together Amid Relationship ‘Issues’

By
Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezSteve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed together for the first time in 47 days.

In Touch obtained photos of the duo out in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16, after questions of their marriage continue to rise.

Earlier that same day, Lopez, 54, put her abs on display while stepping out in L.A. She was asked, “Are the rumors true?” by photographers as she walked into a studio in L.A. on Thursday. The singer looked fit while wearing a gray, long-sleeve crop top with her stomach on full display. She kept things casual in matching gray sweatpants with her hair up in a ponytail. When it came to accessories, Lopez wore her signature hoop earrings, and a pair of aviator sunglasses — and her wedding ring.

Despite the ongoing questions about her love life, Lopez appeared to be in good spirits with a smile on her face. (She didn’t respond to the photographers’ inquiries.)

Lopez’s daytime outing came hours before Us Weekly offered an exclusive update on the singer’s relationship with Affleck, 51.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source shared on Thursday. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at the studio on may 16, 2024. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The insider went on to say that Lopez is “very focused on work” as she prepares to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source added of her and Affleck.

Lopez has recently looked at a home in L.A. that she plans on buying as an investment property, the same insider shared with Us. Affleck has been staying in L.A., but not at the couple’s home, a second source revealed.

Despite living apart for the moment, the second insider confirmed to Us that Lopez and Affleck have no plans to separate. A third source said the couple is working on their relationship.

Both Lopez and Affleck have attended major events recently without each other. While Affleck got on stage at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5, Lopez walked the Met Gala red carpet solo one day later.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at the studio on may 16, 2024. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez and Affleck have a long history together, first dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. The actor proposed in November 2002 with their wedding set for September 2003. However, the two called off the ceremony and split in January 2004.

After going their separate ways, the pair had a barrage of other high-profile relationships. However, they reconnected in May 2021, nearly 20 years after calling off their engagement. Lopez and Affleck eventually tied the knot in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas. The following month, they opted for a larger wedding in Georgia.

'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

