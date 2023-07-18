Jennifer Lopez “can’t believe” she and Ben Affleck have already hit the one-year mark of their marriage, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The time has absolutely flown by,” the insider says, adding that the couple’s families “have blended so seamlessly” since their surprise Las Vegas wedding.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, eloped in Sin City in July 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance one year prior. The twosome — who were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 — went on to celebrate their love once again with family and friends at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August.

Both Lopez and Affleck welcomed children in previous marriages. Lopez shares twins Elle and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck coparents Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“They love spending time with the kids as one big family,” the source tells Us of Lopez and Affleck.

Lopez and Garner, 51, have made strides in their own relationship as well. “[They] have become very friendly and everybody gets along wonderfully,” the insider says.

A second source tells Us that Lopez and Affleck have a “healthy” approach to raising their blended family and plan to celebrate the anniversary of their Georgia wedding “on a larger scale” next month.

Lopez looked back on the first anniversary of her July 2022 wedding in a new song titled “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” releasing the lyrics via her “On the JLo” newsletter on Tuesday, July 18.

“Event of the ages / Caught in the matrix / Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” she sings in the opening verse before launching into the chorus. “What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac.”

The chorus continues: “Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late, we don’t have to wait / Yeah, let’s do something crazy.”

Since exchanging vows, the twosome have been candid about bringing their children together. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez explained in her December 2022 Vogue cover story. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

She added: “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Earlier this year, Lopez gushed over her kids’ close bond with Affleck. “They love Ben,” she said on Today in May. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

Affleck has been a “fantastic” stepdad to the twins, she gushed. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”