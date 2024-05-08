Tom Brady Reached Out to Gisele Bundchen to Apologize for Roast Jokes

Tom Brady had some explaining to do to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after his Netflix roast.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Bündchen, 43, “is aware that it comes with the territory of a roast but didn’t think there were going to be that many remarks made about her and especially her new relationship” with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” the source says. “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

A second insider noted that “just like with any roast, neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them” ahead of time. “But as with any roast, they target public parts of your life,” the source continued. “Their kids were always off limits. Everything was all in good fun.”

Brady, 46, shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. During The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired live on Netflix Sunday, May 5, comedians including Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser teased the former NFL star about his 2022 divorce from Bündchen.

“Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt,” Hart, 44, said, hinting at Bündchen’s romance with Valente. “F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Ross, 58, called Brady a man “with so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher” while Glaser, 39, said it must be hard knowing “your ex wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

Brady got in a quip of his own at the end of the roast. “There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but I miss the love of my life … football,” he said.

The jokes about Brady, Bündchen and Valente came after the model vehemently denied in March that she began dating Valente while still with Brady.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen told The New York Times. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Although Bündchen met Valente during her marriage to Brady, the duo’s connection was platonic at first.

“Joaquim was there for Gisele through her divorce, as a friend, and they turned romantic this past summer,” another source told Us in February, noting that Valente is “amazing” with Bündchen’s kids.

Bündchen wasn’t the only one of Brady’s exes mentioned during the roast. Glaser also poked fun at the retired athlete’s 2006 split from then-pregnant Moynahan.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser said. “To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Moynahan, 53, was all smiles at her first public appearance since the roast, posing for photos with her Blue Bloods costars at a Tuesday, May 7, event in New York City in honor of Tom Selleck’s new book, You Never Know: A Memoir.

Moynahan appeared to react to Brady’s roast by sharing an Instagram quote on Monday, May 6, which read, “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.