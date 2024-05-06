The day after her relationship with Tom Brady was a focal point of his Netflix roast, Bridget Moynahan made her sly rebuttal.

Moynahan, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, May 6, to share a very appropriate quote given the circumstances.

The quote read: “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you.”

Moynahan left a simple caption on the post, writing, “So true.”

The Blue Bloods actress dated Brady, 46, for more than two years before the pair broke up in 2006. Two months after the split — when Brady had already moved on to dating Gisele Bündchen — Moynahan learned she was pregnant with Brady’s baby. She gave birth to their son Jack, now 16, in August 2007.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first to take aim at Moynahan and Brady’s relationship during the special, which streamed live on Netflix Sunday, May 5.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser said to a rapturous crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. “To be fair he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat.”

Will Ferrell, dressed as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, also took a shot at Brady’s past with Moynahan.

“The last time this guy went truly deep,” Ferrell said, “he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan.”

Moynahan certainly wasn’t the only target during the three-hour extravaganza, with Brady’s ex-wife, Bündchen, also a hot topic of conversation. Brady and Bündchen, 43, announced they had finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Many of the jokes involving Bündchen involved her current boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom,” host Kevin Hart joked. “One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

While Bündchen and Valente were first spotted together in 2022, they denied ever having an affair. In February, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that their relationship “turned romantic this past summer.”

The Roast of Tom Brady — which also featured appearances from Kim Kardashian, Rob Gronkowski, Ben Affleck, Bill Belichick and more — is available to stream now on Netflix.