Tom Brady was put through the ringer during his uproarious Netflix roast — but not everybody was laughing along.

During the Sunday, May 5 Roast of Tom Brady, the NFL legend, 46, was on the receiving end of jokes about his playing career, his appearance and, perhaps most aggressively, his marriage to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

While the panel and the rambunctious crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum reacted with shock and approval as Brady’s former relationship was dragged through the mud, The View’s Ana Navarro saw things differently.

“I think that’s a really bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother of your children,” Navarro, 52, said on the Monday, May 6 episode of the daytime talk show.

Brady and Bündchen, 43, announced they finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The most ruthless jokes about Brady and Bündchen’s divorce centered around her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom,” host Kevin Hart joked. “One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Bündchen and Valente were first spotted together in 2022 but denied having an affair. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February that the pair’s relationship “turned romantic this past summer.”

Meanwhile, comedian Nikki Glaser joked it must be hard for Brady knowing “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

On The View, Navarro made reference to a recent traffic stop involving Bündchen, in which she cried to a Miami police officer after being hounded by photographers.

“She wants to live her life … leave Gisele the hell alone,” Navarro said. “Go make your money elsewhere. I thought that was really tacky.”

Noting that Brady was an executive producer on the Netflix special, Navarro said, “If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid … I’d laugh at all sorts of things.”

Navarro also pointed out that Brady had no problem getting out of his seat and telling Jeff Ross to “not say that s–t again” when it came to a joke about Patriots owner Robert Kraft. But when it came to jokes made about his ex-wife, Brady stayed silent.

“No me gusta,” Navarro said. “I didn’t like it.”

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin found the night “verging on mean-spirited,” specifically calling out the crowd booing Kim Kardashian before she could even speak.

Meanwhile, cohost Sara Haines just avoided the entire Netflix special altogether.

“Roasts are so extreme,” Haines, 46, said. “If you invite me to a roast, there better be meat involved because I don’t do this thing. I would be fetal in the corner for someone else, not even myself. It’s so uncomfortable.”

The Roast of Tom Brady — which also included appearances from Will Ferrell, Rob Gronkowski, Ben Affleck, Bill Belichick and more — is available to stream on Netflix.